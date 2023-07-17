CRPF Answer Key 2023: Check Download Date for Constable Tradesman, Technical Response Sheet Here

CRPF Answer Key 2023 for Constable Tradesman and Technical Posts will be released on the official website (rect.crpf.gov.in). Candidates can check Download Date and response sheet updates here.

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 Date: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to release the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). The answer key will be published at crpf.gov.in. The exam was conducted on 01 and 12 July 2023 for filling up 8318 vacancies for Constable. Once the answer key is published, the candidates who appeared on the exam would be able to calculate their estimated scores.

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key Date

CPRF Answer Key Link is expected to be released tomorrow (July 18, 2023). Students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key Objection Details 2023

Candidates will also be invited to submit the objection against the answer key. The link and the for submitting the objection will be available on July 18, 2023 and the candidates are required to submit it on or before July 20, 2023.

CRPF Tradesman Answer Key Overview 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the exam and other details in the table below:

Name of the Organization Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) Name of the Post Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Number Vacancies 8318 Article Type Answer Key Status To Be Released CRPF Tradesman Exam Date 2023 01 to 12 July 2023 CRPF Tradesman Answer Date 2023 July 18, 2023 Selection Process Written Test PST/PET Trade Test Document Verification Detailed Medical Examination Official website www.crpf.gov.in

CRPF Answer Key Marking Scheme 2023

CRPF Answer Key Marking Scheme Parameters Details No. of Questions 100 Each Correct Answer 1 mark Each Incorrect Answer 0.25 mark Unattempted/Blank Answer 0 mark

How to Download CRPF Tradesman Answer Key 2023 ?

Here are the easy steps given to get the answer key from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) - https://crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, visit the CRPF Recruitment website by clicking on ‘Click here for Recruitment Portal of CRPF’

Step 3: After that, you are required to click on the answer key link

Step 4: A login page will be opened where you have to Enter credentials (User Id and Password)

Step 5: Download CPRF CT Answer Key

Step 6: You may raise an objection if you have any doubts