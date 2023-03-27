CRPF Constable Salary 2023: Check Tradesman & Technical Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Central Reserve Police Force announced 9212 vacancies for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. The CRPF Constable salary will be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission in the pay scale of Rs. 21,700 - 69,100.

CRPF Constable Recruitment Salary 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 9212 vacancies for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts. The selection for the post will be conducted via Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The CRPF Constable Recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from 1st July to 13th July 2023.

In this article, we will discuss the CRPF Constable Recruitment salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

CRPF Constable Recruitment Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the CRPF Constable Recruitment process below;

Events Dates Date of Submission of online applications 27th March 2023 Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment 25th April 2023 Release of Admit Card for Computer-Based Test 20th June 2023 to 25th June 2023 Schedule of Computer-Based Test (Tentative) 1st July 2023 to 13th July 2023

CRPF Constable Recruitment Vacancy 2023

A total of 9,212 (Male-9105 & Female-107) vacancies is to be filled through CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023. The distribution of vacancies for the CRPF Constable Recruitment is as follows:

Post Name Male candidates Female candidates Driver 2372 - Motor Mechanic Vehicle 544 - Cobbler 151 - Carpenter 139 - Tailor 242 - Brass Band 172 24 Pipe Band 51 - Buglar 1340 20 Gardner 92 - Painter 56 - Cook & Water Carrier 2429 46 Washerman 403 - Washer Women - 3 Barber 303 - Safai Karmachari 811 13 Hair Dresser - 1 Total 9105 107

CRPF Constable Salary 2023

The CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) is an entry-level post in the Central Reserve Police Force. The salary and additional allowances are paid as per the 7th pay commission. As per the official notification, the successful candidates will receive a salary in the CRPF Constable pay scale of Rs. 21,700 - 69,100 in the Pay level-3 along with the admissible allowances.

CRPF Constable In Hand Salary 2023

A newly appointed CRPF Constable will get an in-hand salary of Rs 25000 to Rs 30,000 per month. The CRPF Constable In Hand Salary will be determined after considering various allowances and deductions as applicable by the government. Also, the CRPF Constable salary per month depends on various aspects such as the place of the job posting, experience, etc.

CRPF Constable Salary 2023 Perks and Allowances

Along with the basic CRPF Constable Salary, the new joiners will also receive certain perks and allowances as part of their salary structure. The list of CRPF Constable allowances and benefits is as follows:

Dearness Allowances (38% of the basic pay)

House Rent Allowances (Varies as per city i.e 8% of pay for X class city, 7% of pay for Y class city, and 6% of pay for Z class city).

Transport Allowances (Rs 1800 per month).

Medical Facilities

Leave Travel Concession

Educational Facilities for wards of CRPF employees

Leave Encashment Facility

Detachment Allowances

City Compensation Allowances

CRPF Constable Job Profile 2023

The main role and responsibility of a CRPF Constable are to follow Law & Order and manage security arrangements at the time of the General Elections in the country. The CRPF Constable Job Profile includes the following duties.

Responsible for Riot control, Crowd control, and dealing with Left Wing Extremism.

Rescue and Relief operations during Natural Calamities.

Managing and coordinating with the security arrangements, especially in disturbed areas during the elections.

Ensure the protection of the VIPs and also monitor Environmental deterioration

Participating in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

CRPF Constable Promotion and Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates selected for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). With this, the promotional hierarchy for CRPF Constable Tradesman and CRPF Constable Technical are different. Have a look at the table below to know the promotion hierarchy for CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical along with the year of experience required for promotion.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Promotional Avenue

Rank Year of service for Promotion Constable to Head Constable After completion of at least 9 years of service in the rank. Head Constable to SI After completion of at least 5 years of service in the rank Sub Inspector to Inspector After completion of last 5 years of service in the rank.

CRPF Constable Technical Personnel Promotional Avenue