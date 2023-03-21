CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Check the detailed CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Tradesman & Technical post along with the age limit, educational qualification, physical standard test/physical efficiency test, etc on this page.

Get All Details About CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesman Eligibility Criteria Here.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has announced 9,212 vacancies of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) posts. All interested candidates interested can apply through the official application link from March 27 onwards. The last date to register for CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023 is April 25, 2023. 

With this, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Eligibility before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the eligibility conditions, then it would lead to the cancellation of the candidature. In this blog, we shared the detailed CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and much more.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Have a look at the table to know about the important dates of CRPF Constable recruitment shared below:

Events

Dates

CRPF Constable Registration Starting Date

27 March 2023

CRPF Constable Registration Last Date

25 April 2023

CRPF Constable Admit Card Date

20 June to 25 June 2023

CRPF Constable Exam Date

01 July to 13 July 2023

CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

Let's look at the complete overview of the CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria shared below in the table below:

Conducting Body

Central Reserve Police Force

Post Name

Constable (Technical/Tradesmen)

Vacancies

9,212

Age Limit

21-27 years

Educational Qualification

Minimum Matric or equivalent

Application Mode

Online

Pay Scale

Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700-69,100)

Job Location

Anywhere in India

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates applying for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 should be well-acquainted with the eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualifications, and other important details. Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions and whose application form is accepted by the officials will only be shortlisted to participate in the CRPF Constable selection process. 

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Candidates should be a citizen of India. The CRPF Constable Vacancies are State/UT wise, hence, an aspirant should submit domicile/PRC against their State/UT in order to be considered eligible for the post.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

The CRPF Constable Age Limit for different posts is shared below:

Post Name

CRPF Constable Age Limit

Constable(Driver)

21-27 years as of 01/08/2023. Candidates must not have been born earlier than 02/08/1996 and later than 01/08/2002.

Constable (MMV/Cobbler/ Carpenter/ Tailor/Brass Band/Pipe Band/ Bugler/ Gardner/ Painter/Cook/Water Carrier / Washerman/Barber/SafaiKaramchari/Mason/Plumber/

Electrician

18-23 years as of 01/08/2023. Candidates must not have been born earlier than 02/08/2000 and later than 01/08/2005.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Relaxation

The permissible relaxations in the upper age limit for different categories of candidates applying for the CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) recruitment are shared below:

Category

Age relaxation

SC/ST

5 Years

OBC

3 Years

Ex-Servicemen

3 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Un-reserved)

5 Years

Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC)

8 Years

Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ST)

10 Years

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualifications

The CRPF Constable Educational Qualification for each trade/post as of 01/08/2023 is shared below:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Technical Qualification

CT/Driver

Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board

Should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment.

CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle

Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent.

Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificates in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade

OR

National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.

For all other Tradesmen

Minimum Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Must be proficient and work in respective trades.

(Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician)

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board.

One year experience in respective trades like Masonary Plumbing or Electrician.

Preference will be given to those having certificates of the trade from recognized Industrial Training Institutes.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates must fulfill all the CRPF Constable Physical Standards requirements for the post of CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) as shared below in order to get shortlisted for further rounds:

Height

Male

Female

170 Cms

157 Cms

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in height as shared above. The relaxed standard of height for such aspirants is given below:

Relaxation for

Male (Cms)

Female (Cms)

All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes

162.5

150.0

All Schedule Tribe candidates of North-Eastern States (NE States)

157.0

147.5

All scheduled tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts

160.0

147.5

Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh

165.0

155.0

Candidates hailing from the North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura

162.5

152.5

Candidates hailing from the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three SubDivisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” SubDivision of these Districts:

  • Lohagarh Tea Garden
  • Lohagarh Forest
  • Rangmohan
  • Barachenga
  • Panighata
  • ChotaAdalpur
  • Paharu
  • Sukna Forest
  • Sukna Part-I
  • Pantapati Forest-I
  • Mahanadi Forest
  • Champasari Forest
  • SalbariChhatpart-II
  • Sitong Forest
  • Sivoke Hill Forest
  • Sivoke Forest
  • ChhotaChenga
  • Nipania.

157.0

152.5

Chest 

The Male candidates should possess the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded

80 Cms

Minimum expansion

5 Cm

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in chest measurement. Relaxed standards of chest measurement for such aspirants are given below:

Relaxation for

Unexpanded (Cms)

Minimum expansion (Cms)

All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes

76

5

Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh

78

5

Candidates hailing from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and the Gorkha Territorial Administration(GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts:

  • Lohagarh Tea Garden
  • Lohagarh Forest
  • Rangmohan
  • Barachenga
  • Panighata
  • ChotaAdalpur
  • Paharu
  • Sukna Forest
  • Sukna Part-I 
  • Pantapati Forest-I
  • Mahanadi Forest
  • Champasari Forest
  • SalbariChhatpart-II
  • Sitong Forest
  • Sivoke Hill Forest
  • Sivoke Forest
  • ChhotaChenga
  • Nipania

77

5

Note: The chest measurement for female aspirant will not be taken.

FAQ

What is the educational qualification for CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesman 2023?

Educational qualification for CRPF Constable recruitment varies as per the post. However, the minimum qualification should be minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board.

What is the age limit for CRPF Constable 2023?

The age of the candidates must be between 21-27 years as of 01/08/2023. Candidates must not have been born earlier than 02/08/1996 and later than 01/08/2002 in order to be eligible for the Constable(Driver) post.

What is the minimum height for CRPF Constable?

The minimum height for males should be 170 Cm and for females should be 157 cm when applying for the CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) recruitment.

How can I join CRPF Constable?

The CRPF will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Indian male and female citizens to fill up the vacancies of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) in Central Reserve Police Force. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination.

What is the start and end date for registration for CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesman 2023?

The Central Reserve Police Force has announced 9,212 vacancies of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) posts. All interested candidates interested can apply through the official application link from 27th March 2023 onwards. The last date to register for CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023 is 25th April 2023.

Next