CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

Check the detailed CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 for Tradesman & Technical post along with the age limit, educational qualification, physical standard test/physical efficiency test, etc on this page.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has announced 9,212 vacancies of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) posts. All interested candidates interested can apply through the official application link from March 27 onwards. The last date to register for CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023 is April 25, 2023.

With this, the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Eligibility before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the eligibility conditions, then it would lead to the cancellation of the candidature. In this blog, we shared the detailed CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and much more.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Have a look at the table to know about the important dates of CRPF Constable recruitment shared below:

Events Dates CRPF Constable Registration Starting Date 27 March 2023 CRPF Constable Registration Last Date 25 April 2023 CRPF Constable Admit Card Date 20 June to 25 June 2023 CRPF Constable Exam Date 01 July to 13 July 2023

CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

Let's look at the complete overview of the CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria shared below in the table below:

Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force Post Name Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Vacancies 9,212 Age Limit 21-27 years Educational Qualification Minimum Matric or equivalent Application Mode Online Pay Scale Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700-69,100) Job Location Anywhere in India

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates applying for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 should be well-acquainted with the eligibility criteria such as age limit, educational qualifications, and other important details. Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions and whose application form is accepted by the officials will only be shortlisted to participate in the CRPF Constable selection process.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Candidates should be a citizen of India. The CRPF Constable Vacancies are State/UT wise, hence, an aspirant should submit domicile/PRC against their State/UT in order to be considered eligible for the post.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

The CRPF Constable Age Limit for different posts is shared below:

Post Name CRPF Constable Age Limit Constable(Driver) 21-27 years as of 01/08/2023. Candidates must not have been born earlier than 02/08/1996 and later than 01/08/2002. Constable (MMV/Cobbler/ Carpenter/ Tailor/Brass Band/Pipe Band/ Bugler/ Gardner/ Painter/Cook/Water Carrier / Washerman/Barber/SafaiKaramchari/Mason/Plumber/ Electrician 18-23 years as of 01/08/2023. Candidates must not have been born earlier than 02/08/2000 and later than 01/08/2005.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Relaxation

The permissible relaxations in the upper age limit for different categories of candidates applying for the CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) recruitment are shared below:

Category Age relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Ex-Servicemen 3 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (Un-reserved) 5 Years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (OBC) 8 Years Children and dependent of victims killed in the 1984 riots or communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat (SC/ST) 10 Years

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualifications

The CRPF Constable Educational Qualification for each trade/post as of 01/08/2023 is shared below:

Post Name Educational Qualification Technical Qualification CT/Driver Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board Should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificates in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. For all other Tradesmen Minimum Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must be proficient and work in respective trades. (Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician) Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board. One year experience in respective trades like Masonary Plumbing or Electrician. Preference will be given to those having certificates of the trade from recognized Industrial Training Institutes.

CRPF Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates must fulfill all the CRPF Constable Physical Standards requirements for the post of CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) as shared below in order to get shortlisted for further rounds:

Height

Male Female 170 Cms 157 Cms

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in height as shared above. The relaxed standard of height for such aspirants is given below:

Relaxation for Male (Cms) Female (Cms) All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes 162.5 150.0 All Schedule Tribe candidates of North-Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All scheduled tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three SubDivisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” SubDivision of these Districts: Lohagarh Tea Garden

Lohagarh Forest

Rangmohan

Barachenga

Panighata

ChotaAdalpur

Paharu

Sukna Forest

Sukna Part-I

Pantapati Forest-I

Mahanadi Forest

Champasari Forest

SalbariChhatpart-II

Sitong Forest

Sivoke Hill Forest

Sivoke Forest

ChhotaChenga

Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

The Male candidates should possess the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded 80 Cms Minimum expansion 5 Cm

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in chest measurement. Relaxed standards of chest measurement for such aspirants are given below:

Relaxation for Unexpanded (Cms) Minimum expansion (Cms) All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes 76 5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 78 5 Candidates hailing from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and the Gorkha Territorial Administration(GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts: Lohagarh Tea Garden

Lohagarh Forest

Rangmohan

Barachenga

Panighata

ChotaAdalpur

Paharu

Sukna Forest

Sukna Part-I

Pantapati Forest-I

Mahanadi Forest

Champasari Forest

SalbariChhatpart-II

Sitong Forest

Sivoke Hill Forest

Sivoke Forest

ChhotaChenga

Nipania 77 5

Note: The chest measurement for female aspirant will not be taken.