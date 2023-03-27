CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held from 1st July 2023. Check the CRPF Constable exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

CRPF Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is scheduled to conduct an open competitive examination to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) post from 1st July to 13th July 2023. Out of the total vacancies, 9105 vacancies are released for male candidates and 107 vacancies for female candidates.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the advertised posts till 25th April 2023. Furthermore, the CRPF Constable Selection Process comprises stages like Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

In this article, we have discussed the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

CRPF Constable Recruitment Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman 2023:

Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force Post Name Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) Article Category CRPF Constable tradesman syllabus pdf download & CRPF Constable technical syllabus pdf download Vacancy 9105 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Application Dates 27 March to 25 April 2023 Exam Dates 1 July to 13 July 2023 Selection Process CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME)

CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the CRPF Constable Syllabus to get an idea of the topics from which questions are asked in the computer-based test. The subject-wise CRPF Constable recruitment process is shared below:

Subject Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Similarities and differences Spatial visualization Spatial orientation Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Arithmetical reasoning and Figural Classification Arithmetic number series Non-verbal series Coding and Decoding, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Current Affairs India and its neighboring countries Sports History Culture Geography Economic Science General Policy Indian Constitution Scientific Research, etc Elementary Mathematics Number Systems Computation of whole numbers Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages Ratio and Proportion Averages Interest Profit and loss Discount Mensuration Time and Distance Ratio and Time Time and work, etc English Ability to understand correct English Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Spellings Basic comprehension and writing ability Error Spotting Fill in the blanks Synonyms & Antonyms Sentence Completion English Grammar Sentence Structure Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words Hindi व्याकरण शब्दावली वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण शब्दों का उपयोग तत्सम एवं तदभव सन्धि समास कारक लिंग त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द /समानार्थी शब्द

CRPF Constable Exam Pattern 2023

The written exam will be conducted online i.e computer-based test.

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

The medium of CBT will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 2 hours General Knowledge and General Awareness 25 25 Elementary Mathematics 25 25 English/Hindi 25 25

How to Prepare for CRPF Constable Exam 2023

The CRPF Constable recruitment is one of the most popular exams in the country. Thus, there is immense competition against the vacancies advertised by the officials.

So, it is essential for the candidates to follow the CRPF Constable preparation strategy in order to boost their selection chances in the exam. Check the best tips and tricks for the CRPF Constable CBT preparation.

Candidates should download the latest CRPF Constable Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to prepare only the important topics.

Devise a timetable that comprises all the topics listed in the official syllabus and assign time to every topic accordingly.

Next, they should use the finest books and study material to clear the basic concepts of all the topics and sub-topics.

Attempt unlimited mock tests and previous CRPF Constable question papers to improve your speed, accuracy, and overall time management skills.

Prepare short notes on all the topics and use the notes for the quick revision of the vast syllabus.

Best Books for CRPF Constable 2023

