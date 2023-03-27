JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held from 1st July 2023. Check the CRPF Constable exam pattern, number of questions asked, and marking scheme.

Get All Details About CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus Here
Get All Details About CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus Here

CRPF Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is scheduled to conduct an open competitive examination to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) post from 1st July to 13th July 2023. Out of the total vacancies, 9105 vacancies are released for male candidates and 107 vacancies for female candidates. 

All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the advertised posts till 25th April 2023. Furthermore, the  CRPF Constable Selection Process comprises stages like Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. 

In this article, we have discussed the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.

CRPF Constable Recruitment Syllabus 2023 Overview

We have discussed below the major highlights of the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman 2023:

Conducting Body

Central Reserve Police Force

Post Name

Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)

Article Category

CRPF Constable tradesman syllabus pdf download & CRPF Constable technical syllabus pdf download

Vacancy

9105

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online

Application Dates

27 March to 25 April 2023

Exam Dates

1 July to 13 July 2023

Selection Process

CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME)

CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023

Candidates should be familiar with the CRPF Constable Syllabus to get an idea of the topics from which questions are asked in the computer-based test. The subject-wise CRPF Constable recruitment process is shared below:

Subject

Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities and differences

Spatial visualization

Spatial orientation

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning and Figural Classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and Decoding, etc

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Current Affairs

India and its neighboring countries

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Science

General Policy

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research, etc

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems

Computation of whole numbers

Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between numbers

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Interest

Profit and loss

Discount

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Ratio and Time

Time and work, etc

English

Ability to understand correct English

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Spellings

Basic comprehension and writing ability

Error Spotting

Fill in the blanks

Synonyms & Antonyms

Sentence Completion

English Grammar

Sentence Structure

Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words

Hindi

व्याकरण

शब्दावली

वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण

शब्दों का उपयोग

तत्सम एवं तदभव

सन्धि

समास

कारक

लिंग

त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द

पर्यायवाची शब्द /समानार्थी शब्द

CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Selection Process 2023: CBT, PST, PET, Trade Test Details

CRPF Constable Exam Pattern 2023

  • The written exam will be conducted online i.e computer-based test.
  • All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.
  • The medium of CBT will be conducted in English and Hindi only.
  • A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks
  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

25

2 hours

General Knowledge and General Awareness

25

25

Elementary Mathematics

25

25

English/Hindi

25

25

How to Prepare for CRPF Constable Exam 2023

The CRPF Constable recruitment is one of the most popular exams in the country. Thus, there is immense competition against the vacancies advertised by the officials.

So, it is essential for the candidates to follow the CRPF Constable preparation strategy in order to boost their selection chances in the exam. Check the best tips and tricks for the CRPF Constable CBT preparation.

  • Candidates should download the latest CRPF Constable Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to prepare only the important topics.
  • Devise a timetable that comprises all the topics listed in the official syllabus and assign time to every topic accordingly.
  • Next, they should use the finest books and study material to clear the basic concepts of all the topics and sub-topics. 
  • Attempt unlimited mock tests and previous CRPF Constable question papers to improve your speed, accuracy, and overall time management skills.
  • Prepare short notes on all the topics and use the notes for the quick revision of the vast syllabus.

CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification

Best Books for CRPF Constable 2023

There are numerous CRPF Constable books available in local stores and online platforms. Make sure to pick the books that include all the subjects mentioned in the CRPF Constable syllabus in order to obtain high scores on the computer-based. Let’s have a look at the expert-recommended subject-wise books for the CRPF Constable exam.

Subject

Book Name

Author

General Knowledge and General Awareness

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

General English

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

General Hindi

Samanya Hindi

Mani Sankar Ojha

Elementary Mathematics

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams

Abhijit Guha

General Intelligence and Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

FAQ

Q1. What is the CRPF Constable Syllabus 2023?

The CRPF Constable Syllabus 2023 includes four subjects i.e General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi.

Q2. What is the minimum height for CRPF Constable?

The CRPF Constable height criteria for Male aspirants will be 170 cm and for Female aspirants, it will be 157 cm.

Q3. Is CRPF Constable Tradesman exam easy to crack?

Candidates can easily crack the CRPF Constable exam with their hard work and dedication. They should follow the latest syllabus, pick the expert-recommended books and practice enough with regular revision to prepare well for the computer-based test.

Q4. What is the last date of the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)?

As per the official notification, the online application window link for CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) recruitment was activated on 27th March 2023 and the last date to apply online is 25th April 2023.

Q5. What are the best books to prepare CRPF Constable exam?

In this article, candidates should refer to the best books on all the subjects prescribed in the CRPF Constable syllabus to maximize their qualifying chances.

Take Free Online Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next