CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

CRPF Constable Syllabus 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is scheduled to conduct an open competitive examination to fill up a total of 9212 vacancies for the Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) post from 1st July to 13th July 2023. Out of the total vacancies, 9105 vacancies are released for male candidates and 107 vacancies for female candidates.
All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the advertised posts till 25th April 2023. Furthermore, the CRPF Constable Selection Process comprises stages like Computer Based Test, Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
In this article, we have discussed the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail.
CRPF Constable Recruitment Syllabus 2023 Overview
We have discussed below the major highlights of the CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman 2023:
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Reserve Police Force
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)
|
Article Category
|
CRPF Constable tradesman syllabus pdf download & CRPF Constable technical syllabus pdf download
|
Vacancy
|
9105
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
27 March to 25 April 2023
|
Exam Dates
|
1 July to 13 July 2023
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME)
CRPF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2023
Candidates should be familiar with the CRPF Constable Syllabus to get an idea of the topics from which questions are asked in the computer-based test. The subject-wise CRPF Constable recruitment process is shared below:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities and differences
Spatial visualization
Spatial orientation
Visual memory
Discrimination
Observation
Relationship concepts
Arithmetical reasoning and Figural Classification
Arithmetic number series
Non-verbal series
Coding and Decoding, etc
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
India and its neighboring countries
Sports
History
Culture
Geography
Economic Science
General Policy
Indian Constitution
Scientific Research, etc
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Number Systems
Computation of whole numbers
Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between numbers
Fundamental arithmetical operations
Percentages
Ratio and Proportion
Averages
Interest
Profit and loss
Discount
Mensuration
Time and Distance
Ratio and Time
Time and work, etc
|
English
|
Ability to understand correct English
Vocabulary
Idioms and Phrases
Spellings
Basic comprehension and writing ability
Error Spotting
Fill in the blanks
Synonyms & Antonyms
Sentence Completion
English Grammar
Sentence Structure
Phrases and Idiomatic use of Words
|
Hindi
|
व्याकरण
शब्दावली
वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण
शब्दों का उपयोग
तत्सम एवं तदभव
सन्धि
समास
कारक
लिंग
त्रुटि से सम्बंधित अनेकार्थी शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द /समानार्थी शब्द
CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Selection Process 2023: CBT, PST, PET, Trade Test Details
CRPF Constable Exam Pattern 2023
- The written exam will be conducted online i.e computer-based test.
- All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.
- The medium of CBT will be conducted in English and Hindi only.
- A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks
- As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
English/Hindi
|
25
|
25
How to Prepare for CRPF Constable Exam 2023
The CRPF Constable recruitment is one of the most popular exams in the country. Thus, there is immense competition against the vacancies advertised by the officials.
So, it is essential for the candidates to follow the CRPF Constable preparation strategy in order to boost their selection chances in the exam. Check the best tips and tricks for the CRPF Constable CBT preparation.
- Candidates should download the latest CRPF Constable Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to prepare only the important topics.
- Devise a timetable that comprises all the topics listed in the official syllabus and assign time to every topic accordingly.
- Next, they should use the finest books and study material to clear the basic concepts of all the topics and sub-topics.
- Attempt unlimited mock tests and previous CRPF Constable question papers to improve your speed, accuracy, and overall time management skills.
- Prepare short notes on all the topics and use the notes for the quick revision of the vast syllabus.
CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Education Qualification
Best Books for CRPF Constable 2023
There are numerous CRPF Constable books available in local stores and online platforms. Make sure to pick the books that include all the subjects mentioned in the CRPF Constable syllabus in order to obtain high scores on the computer-based. Let’s have a look at the expert-recommended subject-wise books for the CRPF Constable exam.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
General English
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
General Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi
|
Mani Sankar Ojha
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams
|
Abhijit Guha
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning
|
RS Aggarwal