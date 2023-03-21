CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Selection Process 2023: CBT, PST, PET, Trade Test Details

CRPF Constable Application Form 2023 is active till 25th April 2023 for all the eligible aspirants for filling 9212 vacancies. Check the Computer Based Test, PST, PET, Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination details here.

Get All Details About CRPF Constable Technical & Tradesman Selection Process Here.

CRPF Constable Selection Process 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has released online applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates for a total of 9212 vacancies for Constable Technical & Tradesman post of which there are 9105 vacancies for Male candidates and 107 vacancies for Female candidates. All the eligible candidates can apply online for CRPF Constable 2023 Technical & Tradesman from 27th March 2023 to 25th April 2023.

In this article, we have discussed the CRPF Constable Selection Process in a detailed manner including computer-based written test (CBT), PST/PET, Trade Test details here.

CRPF Constable Tradesman & Technical Selection Process: Overview

We have shared below to get a complete overview of the CRPF Constable Selection Process for the ease of the candidates.

Conducting Body Central Reserve Police Force Post Name Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Vacancies 9212 Application Mode Online Selection Process Computer Based Test, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) Pay Scale Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700-69,100) Job Location Anywhere in India

CRPF Constable Selection Process 2023

The CRPF Constable Technical and Tradesman Selection Process consists of 5 stages i.e Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME).

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The Computer Based Test will consist of one objective-type paper.

All questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

The medium of CBT will be English and Hindi only.

The CRPF constable exam carries a total of 100 questions for 100 marks.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark shall be awarded for every correct answer and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject Number of question Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 02 Hours General Knowledge and General Awareness 25 25 Elementary mathematics 25 25 English/Hindi 25 25

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates shortlisted for PST will be called to participate in the biometric verification followed by PET/Trade Test. The CRPF Constable Physical Standard Test criteria for the post of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) are as follows:

Height

Male Female 170 Cms 157 Cms

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in height as shared above. The relaxed standard of height for such aspirants is given below:

Relaxation for Male (Cms) Female (Cms) All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes 162.5 150.0 All Schedule Tribe candidates of North-Eastern States (NE States) 157.0 147.5 All scheduled tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160.0 147.5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 165.0 155.0 Candidates hailing from the North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim & Tripura 162.5 152.5 Candidates hailing from the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three SubDivisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and includes the following “Mouzas” SubDivision of these Districts: Lohagarh Tea Garden

Lohagarh Forest

Rangmohan

Barachenga

Panighata

ChotaAdalpur

Paharu

Sukna Forest

Sukna Part-I

Pantapati Forest-I

Mahanadi Forest

Champasari Forest

SalbariChhatpart-II

Sitong Forest

Sivoke Hill Forest

Sivoke Forest

ChhotaChenga

Nipania. 157.0 152.5

Chest

The Male candidates should possess the following standards of chest measurement:

Un-expanded 80 Cms Minimum expansion 5 Cm

There are a few categories of aspirants that are allowed relaxation in chest measurement. Relaxed standards of chest measurement for such aspirants are given below:

Relaxation for Unexpanded (Cms) Minimum expansion (Cms) All candidates belonging to Schedule tribes 76 5 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States/UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh 78 5 Candidates hailing from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and the Gorkha Territorial Administration(GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts: Lohagarh Tea Garden

Lohagarh Forest

Rangmohan

Barachenga

Panighata

ChotaAdalpur

Paharu

Sukna Forest

Sukna Part-I

Pantapati Forest-I

Mahanadi Forest

Champasari Forest

SalbariChhatpart-II

Sitong Forest

Sivoke Hill Forest

Sivoke Forest

ChhotaChenga

Nipania 77 5

Note: The chest measurement for female aspirant will not be taken.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The candidates have to clear the PET (RACE) within the following time limit:

Post/Trade Male Female CT/Driver, CT/Motor Mechanic Vehicle, CT/Gardner, CT/Painter, CT/Carpenter, CT/Brass Band, CT/Pipe Band, CT/Cobbler, CT/Tailor & CT/Bugler 05 Kms in 24 minutes 1.6 kms in 8.30 minutes CT/Cook/Water Carrier, CT/Barber & CT/Hair Dresser, CT/Washer man & CT/Washer women, CT/Safai Karmchari 1.6 Kms in 10 minutes 1.6 Kms in 12 minutes (For Pioneer Wing) CT/Mason CT/Plumber CT/Electrician 1.6 Kms in 09 minutes - For Pioneer Wing) CT/Mason CT/Plumber CT/Electrician 800 meters in 5 minutes -

Trade Test

The candidates will be shortlisted for Trade Test based on their performance in CBT, PST, and PET.

The CRPF Constable Trade test will be held through practical assessment and will be qualifying in nature. Out of 50 marks for the practical Trade Test, a candidate must obtain 20 marks to qualify.

During the Trade test, an aspirant will be required to perform any activity pertaining to that particular trade/post for which they have appeared/applied. The parameters for each trade/post are as follows

Driver Knowledge of driving trade. Handling, driving, parking & maintenance of light & heavy vehicles, etc. Fitter Knowledge in automobiles fitter/motor mechanic trade. Handling of tools, etc. Bugler Playing, handling, and maintenance of Bugle. Tailor Taking measurements of persons, cutting / stitching of Terry Cotton uniform/ Civil Clothes. Cutting / stitching of warm clothing/ uniform etc. Cobbler Having Knowledge of his Trade. Polishing of Shoes, handling of tools, cutting of leather, repair, and stitching of shoes. Making of new shoes. Carpenter Handling tools, cutting of wood, fitting, polishing, and finishing of materials, Knowledge of fitting of doors and windows/fixing of glass panes on windows. Able to make wooden boxes, and racks and to make a timber truss. Painter Knowledge of colors, paints, shades, painting of signboards, painting and drawing/ knowledge of spray painting of motor vehicle, etc. Knowledge of color schemes by mixing different paints/ distempering. Able to write letters neatly on banners and boards. Able to work out the quantity of paints required for wood painting and CGI sheet painting. Gardener Knowledge of Plantation, maintenance of plants, Knowledge of seeds and their seasons, fertilizer, and manures. Brass Band Knowledge of playing Brass Band instruments. Pipe Band Knowledge of playing Pipe Band instruments. Cook Cooking of Chapati & Rice / Vegetable / Dal / Sambhar / Idli etc. for 100 men, cooking Meat / Fish /Egg/ Kheer. Water Carrier Washing of utensils, kneading of Atta for making chapattis for about 100 men, and cutting of vegetable,s, etc. Barber/ Hair Dresser (Female) Handling of tools, hair cutting and shaving of Men for Barber and Handling of tools, hair cutting of Mahillas for Hair Dresser (Female). Washerman/ Washerwoman Washing of clothes, Ironing of Khaki cotton Uniform, woolen, and TC Uniform. Safai Karmachari Sweeping of floors, and open areas, and cleaning of toilets, bathrooms, etc. Mason (Pioneer) Knowledge of Masonary work, Handling tools, Mixing of cement, Calculation of the area of wall/pillar for a specific construction. Plumber (Pioneer) Knowledge of plumbering work, handling tools, the pressure of water according to the height of the building, use of GI and PVC pipe, fitting of pipe in corners, and attaching pipes and taps. Electrician (Pioneer) Knowledge of Electric work. Fitting of MCB, fitting of plug/bulbs/tub lights/holders, supply of 11000 volts and 440 volts, preparation of earthing panel, fitting of generator set. Use of copper and aluminum wire.

Document Verification

Candidates who will be declared qualified in CBT, PST/PET, and Trade Test will be shortlisted for Document Verification. The candidates should carry original documents along with self-attested photocopies of the same with them to the recruitment center. The list of the following documents will be physically verified at the time of verification:

Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name, and educational qualification.

Domicile Certificate/Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

Certificate from serving defence personnel in the format prescribed.

Undertaking in the format prescribed for the Ex-servicemen candidates.

Caste Certificate (as applicable) in the format prescribed for the candidates seeking reservation/age relaxation.

Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/chest measurement as prescribed.

Certificate from District Collector/District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims as mentioned in the category.

Driving license of candidates who have applied for the post of CT/Driver.

ITI Certificate/experience certificate of candidates who have applied for the post of CT/MMV (Fitter).

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME)

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Officer/Medical Board constituted by the CRPF to determine their physical and medical fitness.

The Medical tests (X-ray & Laboratory) shall be held in respect of only those aspirants who are found fit after initial medical examination.

In case of medical examination, “Temporary unfitness” shall not be allowed.

Next, the Review Medical Board shall examine the candidate specifically for the deficiency for which the candidate has been declared unfit during DME as per instruction.

In case, the candidate is found fit in RME, his name will be featured in the data/list of medically fit candidates for the preparation of the final merit list/result.

