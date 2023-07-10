CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023 Declared at csbc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF, Cutoff, PET Here

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the selection list of the candidate who appeared in the Prohibition Constable Exam on May 14, 2023 for 689 vacancies. The written test was organized for a total of 3,65,215 candidates and 3445 candidates qualified in the exam out of 2,55,887 eligible answer sheets. They can check whether they are selected or not for the next round of selection which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV).
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF is available on the website of the board. However, the candidate is not required to visit the official website as the direct PDF link is provided here.
CSBC PC Number of Vacancies
CSBC PC Number of Selected Candidates
CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF
|Download Here
The candidates can check the all details in the PDF above
CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cutoff Marks 2023
Steps to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023 ?
Visit the website of the Bihar Police - csbc.bih.nic.in
Go to 'Prohibition Dept.' and then click on 'Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.. (Advt. No. 02/2022)'
Download CSBC Result PDF
Scroll download the PDF and check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Date and Time
CSBC will announce the date, and time for the PET round in due course of time. Shortlisted persons are required to download CSBC Prohibition Constable Admit Card from the official website. They are required to carry the admit card along with the following documents:
Valid Photo ID Card
Intermediate or equivalent certificate
Birth Certificate
Caste Certificate if applicable
NCL certificate, if applicable
Domicile Certificate
Any other reservation certificate. More details regarding the list of documents are available in the PDF given above.
Activities in PET:
Race
Shot Put
Long Jump
The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in these three activities.
CSBC Prohibition Constable Result Highlights
|Board Name
|Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
|Name of the Post
|Prohibition Constable
|Notification Number
|02/2023
|Number of Vacancies
|689
|Exam Date
|14 May 2023
|Number of Registered Candidates
|3,65,215
|Rejected Applications
|13,276
|Number of evaluated answer sheets
|2,55,887
|CSBC Prohibition Constable Result Date
|10 July 2023
|CSBC Prohibition Constable PET Date
|to be announced