CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023 Declared at csbc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF, Cutoff, PET Here

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the selection list of the candidate who appeared in the Prohibition Constable  Exam on May 14, 2023 for 689 vacancies. The written test was organized for a total of 3,65,215 candidates and 3445 candidates qualified in the exam out of 2,55,887 eligible answer sheets. They can check whether they are selected or not for the next round of selection which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV).

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF is available on the website of the board. However, the candidate is not required to visit the official website as the direct PDF link is provided here.

CSBC PC Number of Vacancies

CSBC PC Number of Selected Candidates

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF

 Download Here

 

The candidates can check the all details in the PDF above

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Cutoff Marks 2023

Steps to Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2023 ?

Visit the website of the Bihar Police - csbc.bih.nic.in

Go to 'Prohibition Dept.' and then click on 'Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.. (Advt. No. 02/2022)'

Download CSBC Result PDF

Scroll download the PDF and check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable PET Date and Time

CSBC will announce the date, and time for the PET round in due course of time. Shortlisted persons are required to download CSBC Prohibition Constable Admit Card from the official website. They are required to carry the admit card along with the following documents:

Valid Photo ID Card 

Intermediate or equivalent certificate

Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate if applicable

NCL certificate, if applicable

Domicile Certificate

Any other reservation certificate. More details regarding the list of documents are available in the PDF given above. 

Activities in PET:

Race

Shot Put

Long Jump

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in these three activities.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Result Highlights

Board Name Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
Name of the Post Prohibition Constable
Notification Number 02/2023
Number of Vacancies 689
Exam Date 14 May 2023
Number of Registered Candidates  3,65,215 
Rejected Applications 13,276
Number of evaluated answer sheets 2,55,887
CSBC Prohibition Constable Result Date 10 July 2023
CSBC Prohibition Constable PET Date to be announced

 

