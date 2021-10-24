CSIR NEERI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Project Assistant and Other Posts @neeri.res.in, Check Application Process

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has invited applications for the 13 Posts of Project Assistant and others on its official website. Check details.

CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has invited applications for the 13 Posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 14th November 2021.

In a bid to apply for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Sc/ B.E./B.Tech. (Environmental Engineering/ Civil Engineering) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No: HZC/OCT2021/1

Date: 19.10.2021

Important Date for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:14th November 2021

Vacancy Details for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Assistant-10

Project Associate-03

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Assistant-B.Sc [Botany/MicrobiologyChemistry/Physics// Env. Science/Geology/ Agri. (Soil Science)]

Project Associate-M.Sc. Env.Scienceor B.E./B.Tech. (Environmental Engineering/ Civil Engineering)

Upper Age Limit for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Assistant-50 years

Project Associate-35 years

Monthly Emoluments for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Project Assistant-Rs. 20,000+HRA

Project Associate-Rs. 25,000/- +HRA

CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=csir-neeri-project-assistant-recruitment-202.pdf

How to Apply for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: