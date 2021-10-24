CSIR NEERI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Project Assistant and Other Posts @neeri.res.in, Check Application Process

CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has invited applications for the 13 Posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 14th November 2021.
In a bid to apply for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.Sc/ B.E./B.Tech. (Environmental Engineering/ Civil Engineering) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Advt. No: HZC/OCT2021/1
Date: 19.10.2021
Important Date for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:14th November 2021
Vacancy Details for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Project Assistant-10
Project Associate-03
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Assistant-B.Sc [Botany/MicrobiologyChemistry/Physics// Env. Science/Geology/ Agri. (Soil Science)]
Project Associate-M.Sc. Env.Scienceor B.E./B.Tech. (Environmental Engineering/ Civil Engineering)
Upper Age Limit for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Project Assistant-50 years
Project Associate-35 years
Monthly Emoluments for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Project Assistant-Rs. 20,000+HRA
Project Associate-Rs. 25,000/- +HRA
CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=csir-neeri-project-assistant-recruitment-202.pdf
How to Apply for CSIR-NEERI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts for particular position which is available on the CSIR -NEERI Website (www.neeri.res.in/contents/recruitment ).
- Applicant needs to select the correct position code for particular position while filling the online form.
- After online submission of application form (Last Date: 14th November 2021) , the applicants are requested to note down their application number.
- The applicant needs to send the online generated application form in PDF format along with the self – attested scanned copies original documents as a single PDF through email: hzcparecruit@gmail.com by 19.11.2021.
- The file name should be the application number, generated after online submission of their application.