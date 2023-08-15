CTET Admit Card 2023: Direct Download Link July Hall Ticket ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2023 will be available on 18th August 2023 on its official website at www.ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check complete details related to the CTET Admit Card below.

CTET Admit Card 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date of the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the July session. According to the official notice, CTET Admi Card will be released on 18 August 2023 on the official website, https://ctet.nic.in. This year, around 32.45 lakh candidates are going to appear on 20th August 2023 at 211 centers in 73 cities. Candidates can download their admit cards by using their application number and date of birth.

CTET Admit Card 2023

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a test to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in various primary and upper primary schools. The admit card is a crucial document that candidates need to carry to the examination center. It contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, time, and venue.

CTET Admit Card 2023 Highlights

The candidates can check the all-important details related to the CTET Admit Card 2023 below.

Name of the Exam Authority Central Board of Secondary Education Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July Session 2023 Number of Registered Candidates 32.45 lakhs Type Admit Card CTET Admit Card 2023 18 August 2023 CTET Exam Date 2023 20 August 2023 Shift Timing Shift 1- 09:30 am to 12:00 noon Shift 2- 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm Exam Centres 243 Duration of Exam 2.5 hours Exam Mode Online Official Website www.ctet.nic.in

Steps to Download CTET Admit Card 2023

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of CTET, which is usually managed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the relevant authority.

Login: Look for the link to download the admit card. You might need to log in using your registration number and password provided during the application process.

Download Admit Card: Once logged in, you can download your admit card. Make sure to check all the details on it, including your name, photograph, signature, and examination details, for accuracy.

Print Admit Card: After downloading the admit card, it's advisable to print it out. A printed copy will be required to gain entry to the examination center.

Check Instructions: Carefully read any instructions mentioned on the admit card, such as the reporting time, required documents, and prohibited items.

Keep Admit Card Safe: Keep your admit card safe until the examination process is complete, as it might be needed during the examination and even during subsequent processes.

Document Required at the Exam Centre

Candidates are required to carry the following documents to the exam hall:

Admit card

Valid photo ID proof

Original signature

Candidates who do not have their admit card or any of the other required documents will not be allowed to appear in the exam.