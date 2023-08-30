GATE 2024 Registration Live Updates: GATE 2024 Registration From Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 Registration Live Updates, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2024 Registrations: IISc Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 registration process today, August 30, 2023. According to the schedule released earlier, the GATE 2024 entrance registration and application process was to begin on August 24, 2023. The dates were then rescheduled to today. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in to complete their registration and application process.

The GATE 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Before registering for the GATE 2024 entrance exam, it is mandatory for candidates to go through the eligibility criteria provided for the candidates. Those fulfilling the eligibility criteria provided will be eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 exams. Candidates registering also require a valid email ID and mobile number which will be used for the registration and further exam-related communications.

