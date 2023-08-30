GATE 2024 Registration Live Updates: GATE 2024 Registration From Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 registration window to open today, August 30, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 entrance exams can visit the official website from today onwards to submit their applications.
GATE 2024 Registration Live Updates, Get Direct Link Here
GATE 2024 Registrations: IISc Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 registration process today, August 30, 2023. According to the schedule released earlier, the GATE 2024 entrance registration and application process was to begin on August 24, 2023. The dates were then rescheduled to today. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in to complete their registration and application process.
The GATE 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Before registering for the GATE 2024 entrance exam, it is mandatory for candidates to go through the eligibility criteria provided for the candidates. Those fulfilling the eligibility criteria provided will be eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 exams. Candidates registering also require a valid email ID and mobile number which will be used for the registration and further exam-related communications.
To register for the GATE 2024 exams, candidates are required to have with them a valid email id, and mobile number. Candidates are also advised to keep their application fee payment mode ready with them. The last date for students to submit their GATE 2024 applications is September 29, 2023.
Keep Visiting This Live Blog for Regular Updates on GATE 2024 Registrations
30 Aug, 2023 12:32 PM IST
The last date for candidates to submit the GATE 2024 registrations is September 29, 2023. IISc Bangalore will also open the extended application window until October 13, 2023 with late fee.
30 Aug, 2023 12:15 PM IST
The GATE 2024 registration link will be out soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for GATE 2024
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2024 official website
Step 2: Click on GATE 2024 registration link
Step 3: Enter the required credentials
Step 4: Fill out the GATE 2024 application form
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
30 Aug, 2023 11:52 AM IST
The registration link for the GATE 2024 entrance exam will begin shortly. According to the dates provided on the official website, the registration link for the entrance exam will be made live on August 30, 2023. Candidates can keep visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in for regular updates on the registration process.
30 Aug, 2023 11:32 AM IST
In order for candidates to make changes in their filled applications, IISc Bangalore will open the application correction window for the candidates. students who have applied can make necessary changes in the application form between November 7 to 11, 2023
30 Aug, 2023 11:18 AM IST
After the registrations close on September 29, 2023, the application window will be open for students until October 13, 2023. In the extended period, candidates can submit the GATE 2024 applications with a late fee. The details regarding the late fee to be submitted will be available for canddiates when filling the application form.
30 Aug, 2023 11:04 AM IST
The GATE 2024 entrance exam will be conducted in February 2024. According to the schedule given, the GATE 2024 entrance examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.
30 Aug, 2023 10:56 AM IST
The GATE 2024 registration process will begin today, August 30, 2023. Candidates eligible to appear for the engineering entrance exam can complete the registrations through the link on the website. The GATE 2024 registration and application link will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in
30 Aug, 2023 10:38 AM IST
The GATE 2024 application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The link to submit the application fee will be provided to candidates when they fill out the application form.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
SC/ ST PwD candidates
|
Rs. 900
|
Others
|
Rs. 1800
30 Aug, 2023 10:20 AM IST
IISc Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 registration process today. As per the schedule given the application window will close on September 29, 2023. However the window will be open after until October 13, 2023 with latefee applicable. Check complete schedule here.
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Online application process open
|
Expected Today (August 30)
|
Closing date of regular online registration/ application process
|
September 29, 2023
|
Closing date of extended online registration/ application process
|
October 13, 2023
|
Modifications in GATE 2024 application
|
November 7 to 11, 2023
|
Availability of GATE admit cards for download
|
January 3, 2024
|
GATE 2024 examinations
|
February 3, 4, 10, 11, 2024
30 Aug, 2023 10:04 AM IST
According to the schedule given on the official website, the registration window is likely to open today August 30, 2023. According to the schedule available on the official website, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2024 is September 29, 2023.
30 Aug, 2023 09:57 AM IST
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) entrance registration window will open today. The link for candidates to register for the engineering entrance exam will be shortly at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the GATE exam registration 2024
30 Aug, 2023 09:55 AM IST
IISc Bangalore is yet to begin the GATE 2024 registration process. As per the updates on the official website, the link for students to register for the entrance exam will begin on the official website today. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to complete the registrations.
30 Aug, 2023 09:54 AM IST
IISc Bangalore will begin the GATE 2024 registration and application process today, August 30, 2023. The application form will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.