ctet.nic.in Admit Card 2023: Download CTET Call Letter, Check Link Here

ctet.nic.in Admit Card 2023: CTET Exam is being conducted on 20 March 2023 for which the admit card are released on the official website (www.ctet.nic.in). Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. We have provided the direct link to CTET Admit Card on the page so that the candidates can get their admit card in just a click. It will save their time in finding the admit card link on the website.
If any of these errors are found on the admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Therefore, it is important to check the admit card carefully and report any errors immediately. As they have only 2 days left for the exam. The candidates should download the admit card as soon as possible.
Direct Link to Download CTET admit card 2023 - Click Here
|
How to Download CTET July Admit Card 2023 ?
Those who want to download the admit card from the official website can check the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET which is ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card for CTET Aug-2023
Step 3: Once you click on the link, it will redirect you to new page where you are required to login using your application number and date of birth
Step 4: After login, click on the admit card
Step 5: Download the admit card and take out the print out of the same.
|
Here are some of the important things to keep in mind about the CTET Admit Card 2023:
CTET July 2023 consists of 2 papers.Online application were invited 27 April to 26 May 2023