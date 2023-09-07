CUC Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for Chhindwara University M.A, M.Com Marks on cuc.ac.in

CUC Result 2023 OUT: Raja Shankarshah University, Chhindwara declared the results for Chhindwara University M.A, M.Com 3rd sem, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

How to Check Chhindwara University CUC Merit List on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for M.A, M.Com 3rd sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check CUC results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - cuc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result section

Step 3: Fill the required information and enter the roll number and click on “Search”.

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Course Result Links M.A Hindi 3rd sem Click here M.A History 3rd sem Click here M.Com (ATKT) 3rd sem Click here M.Com 3rd sem Click here

Chhindwara University : Highlights

Raja Shankarshah University, formerly known as Chhindwara University is situated in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in the year 2019 by the Gazette of Madhya Pradesh (Extraordinary) Bhopal dated 17 June 2019. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education. For students, staff, and faculty members, Osmania University has modern and upgraded facilities.