Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find the expected NEET UG closing ranks for admission to Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur. Along with previous year trends for the past three years to determine the admission chances at different seat types for different categories. Check the details below.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to Datta Meghe Medical College on paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian) will begin soon based on the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The college offers MBBS seat options in All India, state, paid, and NRI quotas to fill the seats under different categories. To determine the admission possibilities in specifically paid and NRI seats, we have provided category-wise expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates assess the admission possibilities and choose the preference as per their rank position.
Along with the expected ranks, we have also shared previous year data (past three years) for candidates to analyze and compare the seat trends over the years.
Datta Meghe Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year's trend suggests admission to Datta Meghe Medical College is expected to be in the range of 97659 to 589644. Check the expected opening and closing ranks, category-wise, for paid and NRI seats shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
97659 - 106015
|
467779 - 589644
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
70948 - 114445
|
465523 - 588498
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
134788 - 167182
|
427229 - 479664
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
216757 - 229559
|
452615 - 579459
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
312160 - 401333
|
404204 - 565066
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
601987 - 633882
|
994215 - 996061
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
635779 - 897694
|
1191446 - 1289208
DMM College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year trends suggest the admission to a paid seat at DMM Medical College closed at 393512 (general category). While the admission for NRI seats closed at 996061 rank (general category). Check the detailed breakdown below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
104978
|
393512
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
70948
|
390571
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
134788
|
391228
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
220299
|
386654
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
312160
|
312160
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
635595
|
996061
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
987382
|
1289208
DMM College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to Datta Meghe Medical College MBBS seats during the year 2024 in Round 1 ranged between 113316 to 1033120. Check the complete breakdown shared in the table below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
Open
|
113316
|
510316
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
166314
|
508460
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
215127
|
479664
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
253530
|
477989
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
450370
|
450370
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
Open
|
601987
|
992516
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
635779
|
1033120
DMM College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission to paid seats was closed at 589644 (general category). Check the table for category-wise NEET UG 2023 closing ranks shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
97659
|
589644
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
145387
|
588498
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
176251
|
438582
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
216757
|
579459
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
550710
|
565066
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
677446
|
992153
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
1066349
|
1184532
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.