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Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 18:19 IST

Candidates can find the expected NEET UG closing ranks for admission to Datta Meghe Medical College, Nagpur. Along with previous year trends for the past three years to determine the admission chances at different seat types for different categories. Check the details below.

Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Datta Meghe Medical College on paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian) will begin soon based on the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The college offers MBBS seat options in All India, state, paid, and NRI quotas to fill the seats under different categories. To determine the admission possibilities in specifically paid and NRI seats, we have provided category-wise expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates assess the admission possibilities and choose the preference as per their rank position.

Along with the expected ranks, we have also shared previous year data (past three years) for candidates to analyze and compare the seat trends over the years. 

Datta Meghe Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The previous year's trend suggests admission to Datta Meghe Medical College is expected to be in the range of 97659 to 589644. Check the expected opening and closing ranks, category-wise, for paid and NRI seats shared below.

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

97659 - 106015

467779 - 589644

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

70948 - 114445

465523 - 588498

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

134788 - 167182

427229 - 479664

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

216757 - 229559

452615 - 579459

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

312160 - 401333

404204 - 565066

Non-Resident Indian

General

601987 - 633882

994215 - 996061

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

635779 - 897694

1191446 - 1289208

DMM College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

The previous year trends suggest the admission to a paid seat at DMM Medical College closed at 393512 (general category). While the admission for NRI seats closed at 996061 rank (general category). Check the detailed breakdown below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

104978

393512

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

70948

390571

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

134788

391228

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

220299

386654

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

312160

312160

Non-Resident Indian

General

635595

996061

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

987382

1289208

DMM College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

Admission to Datta Meghe Medical College MBBS seats during the year 2024 in Round 1 ranged between 113316 to 1033120. Check the complete breakdown shared in the table below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

Open

113316

510316

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

166314

508460

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

215127

479664

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

253530

477989

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

450370

450370

Non-Resident Indian

Open

601987

992516

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

635779

1033120

DMM College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

As per the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission to paid seats was closed at 589644 (general category). Check the table for category-wise NEET UG 2023 closing ranks shared below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

97659

589644

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

145387

588498

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

176251

438582

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

216757

579459

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

550710

565066

Non-Resident Indian

General

677446

992153

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

1066349

1184532

Also Check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 18:19 IST

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