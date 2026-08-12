Datta Meghe Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Datta Meghe Medical College on paid and NRI (Non-Resident Indian) will begin soon based on the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The college offers MBBS seat options in All India, state, paid, and NRI quotas to fill the seats under different categories. To determine the admission possibilities in specifically paid and NRI seats, we have provided category-wise expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates assess the admission possibilities and choose the preference as per their rank position.

Along with the expected ranks, we have also shared previous year data (past three years) for candidates to analyze and compare the seat trends over the years.

Datta Meghe Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The previous year's trend suggests admission to Datta Meghe Medical College is expected to be in the range of 97659 to 589644. Check the expected opening and closing ranks, category-wise, for paid and NRI seats shared below.