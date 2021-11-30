Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 for JE, Computer Operator and AO Posts, Download DPHCL Application Form

Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) is hiring Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO) and Computer Operator Posts. Check Details Here.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has published a notification for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO) and Computer Operator Posts in the employment newspaper dated 27 November to 03 December 2021. Those who are interested for DPHCL Recruitment 2021 can submit their application through offline mode latest by 14 December 2021.

The recruitment shall be done on contractual basis for technical staff and non-technical staff.

Delhi Police Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM

Delhi Police Vacancy Details

JE Civil - 1 Post

JE Electrical - 1 Post

JE QS & C - 1 Post

Accounts Officer - 1 Post

Computer Operator - 1 Post

Delhi Police Salary:

JE QS & C - Rs. 35000/-

Accounts Officer - Rs. 40000/-

Computer Operator - Rs. 25000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Police JE, Computer Operator and AO Posts

Educational Qualification:

JE Civil - B.Tech/BE (Civil) or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience

JE Electrical - B.Tech/BE (Electrical) or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience

JE QS & C - B.Tech/BE (Civil/Survey) or Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering with 3 years of experience

Accounts Officer - MBA/M.Com with 3 years experience in Accounts

Computer Operator - Diploma in Computer Applications and having 6 months experience in the field

How to Apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format by hand or through mail in the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.