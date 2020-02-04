Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020, Applications Invited for Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts

Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020 for Clerk and Canteen Attendant Posts

Department of Revenue Recruitment 2020: Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Tiruchirappalli, Revenue Department has published the recruitment notification for the post of Clerk and Canteen Attendant. Eligible andInter eligible candidates can apply offline for Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Madurai Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2020.

Candidates seeking to to apply for Revenue Department Clerk posts should be 12th passed while for canteen attendant post 10th passed are eligible.

Revenue Department Notification was released in the employment newspaper dated 01 February to 07 February 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of submission of Offline Application: 15 February 2020

Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Clerk and Canteen Attendant Vacancy Details

Clerk: 1 Post

Canteen Attendant: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Canteen Attendant Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Clerk: 12th Class pass or equivalent with Commerce from a recognized university or Board. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (Correspond to 10500 key depression per hour or 9000 key depression per hour on an average of 5 key depression for each word)

Canteen Attendant: 10th class passed (Matriculation) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

Between 18 years and 25 years as on 01 January 2020. Relaxable for Government Servants up to the age or 40 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time.

How to Apply Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Clerk and Canteen Attendant

Eligible candidates can submit their applications to “The Additional Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, No.1, Williams Road, Cantonment, Tiruchirappalli-620001” on or before 15 February 2020.

Department of Revenue Recruitment Notification PDF