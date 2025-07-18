Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 OUT at dibru.ac.in: Download Scorecard PDF

Dibrugarh University BEd CET Scorecard 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) results on July 18, 2025 for the admission into BEd course in Assam State. Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in. All the students who participated in the entrance exam held on 12 July 2025 can check and download their dibru.ac.in BEd CET Scorecard using the direct link provided below. To access the Dibrugarh University BEd result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number and application number. Candidates who have secured the Score 30.00 and above are eligible to apply for admission into the NCTE recognized B.Ed. Programme offered by the Dibrugarh University Department/affiliated Colleges/Institutes of Dibrugarh University, in the academic session 2025-26.
Dibrugarh University BEd CET Results 2025
As per the latest update, Dibrugarh University released the BEd CET results on July 18, 2025. The students can check their Dibrugarh University BEd CET Results on the official website of the University- dibru.ac.in
|
Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025
How to Check Dibrugarh University BEd CET Results?
Dibrugarh University students can check their BEd CET results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of dibru exam.in result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dibru.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘BEd CET 2025 Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on search.
Step 4: The BEd CET Result PDF will appear,check the results and download it.
Dibrugarh University: Highlights
Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India. It was established in 1965 under the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, by the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Dibrugarh University offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like Faculty of Humanities and Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Commerce and Management Science, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Earth Sciences and Energy.
|
Dibrugarh University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Dibrugarh University
|
Established
|
1965
|
Location
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh University Exam Date
|
July 12, 2025
|
Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result Date
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
