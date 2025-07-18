Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 OUT at dibru.ac.in: Download Scorecard PDF

Dibrugarh University BEd CET Scorecard 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) results on July 18, 2025 for the admission into BEd course in Assam State. Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in. All the students who participated in the entrance exam held on 12 July 2025 can check and download their dibru.ac.in BEd CET Scorecard using the direct link provided below. To access the Dibrugarh University BEd result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number and application number. Candidates who have secured the Score 30.00 and above are eligible to apply for admission into the NCTE recognized B.Ed. Programme offered by the Dibrugarh University Department/affiliated Colleges/Institutes of Dibrugarh University, in the academic session 2025-26.

Also Check,

Dibrugarh University Even Semester Result 2025

Dibrugarh University BEd CET Results 2025

As per the latest update, Dibrugarh University released the BEd CET results on July 18, 2025. The students can check their Dibrugarh University BEd CET Results on the official website of the University- dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result s?

Dibrugarh University students can check their BEd CET results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of dibru exam.in result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dibru.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘BEd CET 2025 Results’ link available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on search.