Dibrugarh University Even Semester Result 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and other exams. Dibrugarh University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in May-June 2025 can check and download their dibru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Dibrugarh University Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Also Check, Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025 Dibrugarh University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Dibrugarh University released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their Dibrugarh University results on the official website of the University- dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University: Highlights Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India. It was established in 1965 under the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, by the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Dibrugarh University offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like Faculty of Humanities and Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Commerce and Management Science, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Earth Sciences and Energy. Dibrugarh University: Highlights University Name Dibrugarh University Established 1965 Location Assam Dibrugarh University Exam Date May-June 2025 Dibrugarh University Result Date Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed