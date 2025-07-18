Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Dibrugarh University Even Semester Result 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently published the even semester results for various UG, and PG programs at its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Dibrugarh University result.

Jul 18, 2025, 17:08 IST
Dibrugarh University Even Semester Result 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and other exams. Dibrugarh University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in May-June 2025 can check and download their dibru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Dibrugarh University Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Also Check,

Dibrugarh University BEd CET Result 2025

Dibrugarh University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Dibrugarh University released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their Dibrugarh University results on the official website of the University- dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Dibrugarh University Results?

Dibrugarh University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of dibru exam.in result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dibru.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Dibrugarh University Results

Check here the direct link for Dibrugarh University Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

MA 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Education

July 18, 2025

 Click here 

MA 2nd Semester(backlog) and 4th Semester Examination in Applied Psychology held in June, 2025

July 18, 2025

 Click here 

2nd Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025

July 18, 2025

 Click here 

4th Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025

July 18, 2025

 Click here 

Final Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025

July 18, 2025

 Click here 

MA 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Political Science

July 18, 2025

Click here

4th Semester BA Examinations (FYUGP) held in June, 2025

July 18, 2025

Click here

BA 2nd Semester Examinations, 2024, held in March-April, 2025 under distance education

July 17, 2025

Click here

BCom 2nd Semester Examinations, 2024, held in March-April, 2025 under distance education

July 17, 2025

Click here

4th Semester BSc Examinations (FYUGP), 2025

July 17, 2025

Click here

2nd Semester BA Examinations (FYUGP), 2025

July 17, 2025

Click here

MA 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April 2025 in Sociology

July 16, 2025

Click here

MA/MSc 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April 2025 in English

July 15, 2025

Click here

MA/MSc 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025

July 14, 2025

Click here

4th Semester BCom Examinations (FYUGP) held in June, 2025

July 14, 2025

Click here

4th Semester BCA(New) (under Distance Education) Examination, 2024 held in February 2025

July 11, 2025

Click here

2nd Semester BSc Examinations (FYUGP) held in May-June, 2025

July 10, 2025

Click here

2nd Semester BCom Examinations (FYUGP) held in May-June, 2025

July 09, 2025

Click here

Dibrugarh University: Highlights 

Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India. It was established in 1965 under the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, by the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Dibrugarh University offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like Faculty of Humanities and Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Commerce and Management Science, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Earth Sciences and Energy.

Dibrugarh University: Highlights

University Name

Dibrugarh University

Established

1965

Location

Assam

Dibrugarh University Exam Date

May-June 2025

Dibrugarh University Result Date

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

