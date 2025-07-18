Dibrugarh University Even Semester Result 2025 Released: Dibrugarh University has recently declared the even semester results for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and other exams. Dibrugarh University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- dibru.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in May-June 2025 can check and download their dibru.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Dibrugarh University Even Semester result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
As per the latest update, Dibrugarh University released the results of UG and PG courses. The students can check their Dibrugarh University results on the official website of the University- dibru.ac.in
|
Dibrugarh University Result 2025
How to Check Dibrugarh University Results?
Dibrugarh University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of dibru exam.in result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dibru.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: The Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download Dibrugarh University Results
Check here the direct link for Dibrugarh University Result 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
MA 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Education
|
July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
MA 2nd Semester(backlog) and 4th Semester Examination in Applied Psychology held in June, 2025
|
July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
2nd Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025
|
July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
4th Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025
|
July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
Final Semester BPEd (Regular/Backlog) Examination held in June,2025
|
July 18, 2025
|Click here
|
MA 4th Semester Examination, (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025 in Political Science
|
July 18, 2025
|
4th Semester BA Examinations (FYUGP) held in June, 2025
|
July 18, 2025
|
BA 2nd Semester Examinations, 2024, held in March-April, 2025 under distance education
|
July 17, 2025
|
BCom 2nd Semester Examinations, 2024, held in March-April, 2025 under distance education
|
July 17, 2025
|
4th Semester BSc Examinations (FYUGP), 2025
|
July 17, 2025
|
2nd Semester BA Examinations (FYUGP), 2025
|
July 17, 2025
|
MA 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April 2025 in Sociology
|
July 16, 2025
|
MA/MSc 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April 2025 in English
|
July 15, 2025
|
MA/MSc 4th Semester Examination (Under Distance Education, D.U.), 2024 held in March-April, 2025
|
July 14, 2025
|
4th Semester BCom Examinations (FYUGP) held in June, 2025
|
July 14, 2025
|
4th Semester BCA(New) (under Distance Education) Examination, 2024 held in February 2025
|
July 11, 2025
|
2nd Semester BSc Examinations (FYUGP) held in May-June, 2025
|
July 10, 2025
|
2nd Semester BCom Examinations (FYUGP) held in May-June, 2025
|
July 09, 2025
Dibrugarh University: Highlights
Dibrugarh University is the easternmost University in India. It was established in 1965 under the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, by the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Dibrugarh University offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like Faculty of Humanities and Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Faculty of Commerce and Management Science, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Earth Sciences and Energy.
|
Dibrugarh University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Dibrugarh University
|
Established
|
1965
|
Location
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh University Exam Date
|
May-June 2025
|
Dibrugarh University Result Date
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
