DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 234 SR Posts at dme.ap.nic.in - Direct Link Here

DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026: The DME has released the notification on 10 July and the online application process for the Senior Resident recruitment has started from 15th onwards and is going to end soon on 19th July. Those who are interested and eligible to apply can go through the detailed notification before applying for the posts. A total of 234 SR vacant posts are announced across broad and super specialities in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals. The selected candidates will be provided a monthly salary of Rs 80,500/- for Broad Specialties and they have to serve compulsorily for a period of 1 year.

DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The DME has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the position of Senior Resident. The tenure for the SR is for a period of 1 year only for which they will be given a salary of Rs 80,500/- per month for Broad Specialties. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: