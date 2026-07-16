DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 234 SR Posts at dme.ap.nic.in - Direct Link Here
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications from the candidates holding a post graduate degree in MD/ MS or equivalent for the posts of Senior Residents in Broad and Super Specialties. The eligible candidates can apply through the website of DME at dme,ap.nic.in till 19 July 2026. Check this article to know the vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, and get apply link.
Key Points
- Online applications for DME AP Senior Resident recruitment opened July 15, close July 19.
- DME announced 234 Senior Resident vacancies for 2026 across various specialties.
- Selected candidates will receive Rs 80,500/month for a 1-year contractual tenure.
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026: The DME has released the notification on 10 July and the online application process for the Senior Resident recruitment has started from 15th onwards and is going to end soon on 19th July. Those who are interested and eligible to apply can go through the detailed notification before applying for the posts. A total of 234 SR vacant posts are announced across broad and super specialities in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals. The selected candidates will be provided a monthly salary of Rs 80,500/- for Broad Specialties and they have to serve compulsorily for a period of 1 year.
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The DME has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the position of Senior Resident. The tenure for the SR is for a period of 1 year only for which they will be given a salary of Rs 80,500/- per month for Broad Specialties. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Directorate of Medical Education
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Post Name
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Senior Residents in Broad and Super Specialties
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No. of Vacancies
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234
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Term
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1 year
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Type of Employment
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Contractual
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Salary
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Rs.80,500/- per month
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Official Website
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dme.ap.nic.in
DME AP Senior Resident Notification 2026
The candidates who wish to apply for the DME AP Senior Resident recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and go through it in entirety. The notification pdf contains all the relevant information regarding the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, tenure, and other important details.
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DME AP Senior Resident Notification 2026
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DME AP Senior Resident recruitment through the direct link provided here. Candidates who are going to apply must remember that this is a fixed term contract and they have to compulsorily serve for a period of one year, if selected.
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DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026
To apply for the DME AP Senior Resident recruitment 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of DME at dme.ap.nic.in.
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On the homepage, click on the “Senior Residents-2026 Notification No.2/2026 - Application” link.
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Enter your username and password and click on Login.
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Fill the application form with all the required information carefully.
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Upload the documents mentioned in the notification in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Submit the application form and save it for future reference.
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who are interested in applying for the Senior Resident positions must meet certain eligibility criteria which are outlined below:
Educational Qualifications
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Postgraduate degree MD/MS/ in the concerned Speciality, OR
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DNB in Broad Specialties granted by a Medical Institution with an attached Hospital or in a Hospital with a strength of 500 or more beds granted by National Board of Examination are only eligible as per Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022
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Registered in the AP Medical Council
Age Limit
Must not cross the age of 44 years as on date of notification (50 years in pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology and Forensic Medicine).
Resident
Local Candidates to AP state are eligible for selection. Non-Local candidates with AP Medical Registration are eligible for Senior Residency if local candidates are not available.
DME AP Senior Resident Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
To fill the application form, the candidates are required to pay an application fee as per their category. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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Category
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Application Fee
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OCs
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Rs.2000/-
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BC/SC/ST
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Rs.1000/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.