DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 for Technical Expert, Accountant, DEO, WDT Member Posts

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021: District Rural Development Authority, Yamuna Nagar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Expert, Accountant, DEO, WDT Member. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed on or before 4 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 4 June 2021

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Technical Expert - 1 Post

Accountant - 1 Post

Data Entry Operator - 1 Post

WDT Member - 1 Post

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Expert - Bachelor Degree in the fields of Agriculture/Horticulture/Hydrological/Soil Engineering and Animal Husbandry with good academic record.

Accountant - Having worked as Accountant/Cashier in Govt./Govt. Operations. B.com would be preferred.

Data Entry Operator - 10+2 (with 50% marks) and O level/one year diploma/course in programming asst./computer application/NCVT certificate or Graduate and O Level/one diploma/course in Programming Assistant/Computer Application/NCVT certificate or three years diploma in Modern Office Practice/Office Management & Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/BCA. A two-year diploma in office management & computer application.

WDT Member - Professional degree in Agriculture, Soil Science or Water Management. The candidates having a diploma in Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Water Management.

WDT Member (Social Mobilization) - Degree in Social Mobilization and Institutional Building.

Age Limit - 21 to 45 years

Download DRDA Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DRDA Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and sent the applications along with the documents in Room No. 210, o/o CEO Zila Parishad/DRDA, District Secretariat, Yamuna Nagar latest by 4 June 2021 at 4 PM.

