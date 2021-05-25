PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 25, 2021 15:09 IST
PCMC Recruitment 2021: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident/Junior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021.

A total of 139 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview: 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Resident- 61 Posts
  • Junior Resident - 63 Posts
  • Medical Officer - 15 Posts

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have MBBS/ BDS/ MBBS+ Diploma/ MD/ MS/ DNB in a concerned field. Candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Senior Resident- Rs. 65,000/-
  • Junior Resident - Rs. 55,000/-
  • Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000/-

How to apply for PCMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May to 1 June 2021 at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Pune, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital along with the documents.

Job Summary
Notification DateMay 25, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 1, 2021
CityPune
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
