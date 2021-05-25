PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

PCMC Recruitment 2021: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident/Junior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021.

A total of 139 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident- 61 Posts

Junior Resident - 63 Posts

Medical Officer - 15 Posts

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have MBBS/ BDS/ MBBS+ Diploma/ MD/ MS/ DNB in a concerned field. Candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.

PCMC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Resident- Rs. 65,000/-

Junior Resident - Rs. 55,000/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000/-

Download PCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for PCMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May to 1 June 2021 at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Pune, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital along with the documents.

