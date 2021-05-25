PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in
PCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification out at pcmcindia.gov.in for 139 Senior/Junior Resident Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, salary and other details here.
PCMC Recruitment 2021: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident/Junior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021.
A total of 139 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview: 25 May 2021 to 1 June 2021
PCMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Resident- 61 Posts
- Junior Resident - 63 Posts
- Medical Officer - 15 Posts
PCMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have MBBS/ BDS/ MBBS+ Diploma/ MD/ MS/ DNB in a concerned field. Candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.
PCMC Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Senior Resident- Rs. 65,000/-
- Junior Resident - Rs. 55,000/-
- Medical Officer - Rs. 75,000/-
Download PCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for PCMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 25 May to 1 June 2021 at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Pune, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital along with the documents.
Latest Government Jobs:
DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts Starting from Today onwards
APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in
BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts
AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in