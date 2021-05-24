AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents as per Govt. of India’s Residency Scheme for the session JULY, 2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 21 June 2021.

A total of 106 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to this notification to check eligibility, important dates, experience, selection, salary and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement date of application submission: 22 May 2021

Last date for submission of application: 21 June 2021

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 106 Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink for more details.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:6 i.e. for one post, only six candidates will be called for the Interview.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Salary- R. 18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA (Non-Practicing Allowance) plus other usual allowance or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021

Candidate can apply for these posts through online registration of application on AIIMS, Jodhpur website. The last date for applying for the post of Senior Residents is 21st June 2021 (1700 Hrs). Candidates should not send a hard copy of the online application or any document thereof.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Application Fee