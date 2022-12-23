DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check A&A Tier 1 Exam Date

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022: DRDO CEPTAM has announced the exam dates online for Admin & Allied CETPAM 10 (A&A) Posts. Candidates can check the admit card updates here.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is going to conduct the exam for Computer Based Test (CBT) for Admin & Allied CETPAM 10 (A&A) Posts from 06 to 11 January 2022. The same news has been updated on the official website of DRDO i.e. drdo.gov.in.

What is DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card Date ?

The admit card shall be uploaded soon on the official website of DRDO. The admit cards are expected to be released anytime on the website. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Other than this, DRDO CEPTAM has also released the Tier 2 Dates for STA B Posts on its official website. According to the official website, DRDO CEPTAM STA B Tier 2 Exam will be conducted on 12 January 2023.

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022 ?