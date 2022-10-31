DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 Out @drdo.gov.in: DRTC STA Call Letter Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022 has been released on drdo.gov.in. Candidates can download through DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) released the admit card of the exam scheduled to be conducted on 15 November 2022 under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC). Applicants are advised to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card by visiting the website of the DRDO i.e.drdo.gov.in. They are required to use their registration number and date of birth.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card Download

DRDO is conducting the exam for various Technical Posts such as Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A).

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission - drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board]’

Step 3: A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘Click here to View/Download Admit Card for STA-B Post under CEPTAM 10/DRTC Advertisement.New’

Step 4: After clicking ‘Yes’ on ‘You are about to proceed to an external website. Click Yes to proceed.’, you will be redirected to the login page

Step 5: Login into the account and download DRDO CEPTAM STA Admit Card