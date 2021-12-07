DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 for JRF & RA Posts, Walk-In from 9 December onwards

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021: DRDO – Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate (RA). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 9 & 10 December at DRDE.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 9 & 10 December 2021

Reporting Time: 930 hrs

Venue: Main Gate Reception, DRDE, Jhansi Road, Gwalior-474 002

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 13 Posts

Research Associate - 1 Post

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Biological Stream in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/

Molecular Biology/Microbiology/Pharmacology/Toxicology/Immunology and National Eligibility Test (NET), CSIR-UGC NET JRF/LS, MHRD (GATE).

Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Chemistry (Physical/ Research Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC NET JRF/LS, MHRD (GATE).

Junior Research Fellow - Graduate degree in Textile/Polymer Science/Polymer Chemistry Engineering (B.E/B.Tech) in first division with NET/ GATE conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or Postgraduate degree in Textile / Polymer Science /Polymer Chemistry Engineering (M.E/ M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and postgraduate level.

Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Biological Stream in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Microbiology/Pharmacology/Toxicology/ Immunology with own JRF fellowship from any approved National Agency.

Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Chemistry (Physical/Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) with own JRF fellowship from any approved National Agency.

Research Associate - Ph.D. in Biological Stream.

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow - 28 Years

Research Associate - 30 years

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Stipend

Junior Research Fellow - Rs. 31,000/-

Research Associate - Rs. 54,000/-

How to apply for DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the Application form from the website www.drdo.gov.in and online submission at least two mail IDs. (Candidates willing to participate may send the filled application form by email to students_cell@drde.drdo.in, students_cell@drde.gov.in. The form needs to be submitted in both word file and Microsoft excel files as per the required format. Candidate should mention clearly the Position, Post Code & Subject for which he/she wants to appear.

Candidates will be essentially required to produce original certificates/testimonials w.r.t. qualifications, experience, age & Caste certificate for verification at the time of interview.

How to Reach the venue of the Interview?

DRDE is located at least 01 KM from Gwalior Railway Station on Jhansi Road Gwalior and Land Mark is Hotel Landmark Road & Near of FCI Godown. No TA/DA will be paid for attending interview or for joining, if selected.