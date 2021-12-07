Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 for JRF & RA Posts, Walk-In from 9 December onwards

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Notification for JRF & RA Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 13:29 IST
DRDO Recruitment

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021: DRDO – Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate (RA). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 9 & 10 December at DRDE.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 9 & 10 December 2021

  • Reporting Time: 930 hrs

  • Venue: Main Gate Reception, DRDE, Jhansi Road, Gwalior-474 002

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Research Fellow - 13 Posts
  • Research Associate - 1 Post

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Biological Stream in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/
  • Molecular Biology/Microbiology/Pharmacology/Toxicology/Immunology and National Eligibility Test (NET), CSIR-UGC NET JRF/LS, MHRD (GATE).
  • Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Chemistry (Physical/ Research Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC NET JRF/LS, MHRD (GATE).
  • Junior Research Fellow - Graduate degree in Textile/Polymer Science/Polymer Chemistry Engineering (B.E/B.Tech) in first division with NET/ GATE conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or Postgraduate degree in Textile / Polymer Science /Polymer Chemistry Engineering (M.E/ M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and postgraduate level.
  • Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Biological Stream in Life Sciences/Zoology/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Microbiology/Pharmacology/Toxicology/ Immunology with own JRF fellowship from any approved National Agency.
  • Junior Research Fellow - M.Sc. in Chemistry (Physical/Analytical/Organic/Inorganic) with own JRF fellowship from any approved National Agency.
  • Research Associate - Ph.D. in Biological Stream.

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021  Age Limit

  • Junior Research Fellow - 28 Years
  • Research Associate - 30 years

DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 Stipend

  • Junior Research Fellow - Rs. 31,000/-
  • Research Associate - Rs. 54,000/-

How to apply for DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the Application form from the website www.drdo.gov.in and online submission at least two mail IDs. (Candidates willing to participate may send the filled application form by email to students_cell@drde.drdo.in, students_cell@drde.gov.in. The form needs to be submitted in both word file and Microsoft excel files as per the required format. Candidate should mention clearly the Position, Post Code & Subject for which he/she wants to appear.

Candidates will be essentially required to produce original certificates/testimonials w.r.t. qualifications, experience, age & Caste certificate for verification at the time of interview.

How to Reach the venue of the Interview?

DRDE is located at least 01 KM from Gwalior Railway Station on Jhansi Road Gwalior and Land Mark is Hotel Landmark Road & Near of FCI Godown. No TA/DA will be paid for attending interview or for joining, if selected.

Job Summary
DRDO DRDE Recruitment 2021 for JRF & RA Posts, Walk-In from 9 December onwards
Notification Date7 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission10 Dec, 2021
CityGwalior
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Defence Research and Development Organisation
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education
