DSSSB Admit Card 2021 Out for Fire Operator, Jr Stenographer, Store Keeper & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download 18/19 Call Letter

DSSSB Admit Card 2021 Download: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of Tier 1 written test, scheduled from 19 April to 23 April 2021, for the post of Fire Operator, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Food Safety Officer, Junior Telephone Operator, and Veterinary Livestock Operator. Candidates can download their DSSSB Fire Operator and Other Admit Card from DSSSB Online official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download DSSSB Jr Steno and Other Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

DSSSB Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check their date, time and venue in their admit card. Candidates should follow COVID-19 related safety measures at the centre.

DSSSB Exam is scheduled on 19, 20, 22 and 23 April as follow:

Name of the Post Post Code Exam Date Jr Stenographer - Delhi Tourism &Transportation 94/20 19 April 2021 (Monday) Store Keeper - Delhi Tourism &Transportation 97/20 19 April 2021 (Monday) Fire Operator Male 18/19 20 April 2021 (Tuesday) and 22 April 2021 (Thursday) Store Keeper - GB. Pant Govt Engineering College 01/20 22 April 2021 (Thursday) Food Safety Officer 08/17 22 April 2021 (Thursday) Jr Stenographer - Delhi Agri and Marketing Board 100/20 23 April 2021 (Friday) Jr Telephone Operator - DTC 12/20 23 April 2021 (Friday) Veterinary Livestock Inspector 04/20 23 April 2021 (Friday)

DSSSB Exam Date Notice

DSSSB Exam Pattern

Total Number of Question - 200 Total Marks - 200 Time - 2 Hours

DSSSB Exam Syllabus

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability: The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc. Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?