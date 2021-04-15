Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB Admit Card 2021 Out for Fire Operator, Jr Stenographer, Store Keeper & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download 18/19 Call Letter

Check Download Link for DSSSB Admit Card of Fire Operator, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Food Safety Officer, Junior Telephone Operator, and Veterinary Livestock Operator Posts Here, Call letter Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Created On: Apr 15, 2021 22:45 IST
DSSSB Admit Card 2021

DSSSB Admit Card 2021 Download: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of Tier 1 written test, scheduled from 19 April to 23 April 2021, for the post of Fire Operator, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Food Safety Officer, Junior Telephone Operator, and Veterinary Livestock Operator. Candidates can download their DSSSB Fire Operator and Other Admit Card from DSSSB Online official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download DSSSB Jr Steno and Other Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

DSSSB Admit Card Download Link 

Candidates can check their date, time and venue in their admit card.  Candidates should follow COVID-19 related safety measures at the centre.

DSSSB Exam is scheduled on 19, 20, 22 and 23 April as follow:

Name of the Post Post Code Exam Date
Jr Stenographer - Delhi Tourism &Transportation 94/20 19 April 2021 (Monday)
Store Keeper - Delhi Tourism &Transportation 97/20 19 April 2021 (Monday)
Fire Operator Male 18/19 20 April 2021  (Tuesday) and 22 April 2021 (Thursday)
Store Keeper - GB. Pant Govt Engineering College 01/20 22 April 2021 (Thursday)
Food Safety Officer 08/17 22 April 2021 (Thursday)
Jr Stenographer - Delhi Agri and Marketing Board 100/20 23 April 2021 (Friday)
Jr Telephone Operator - DTC 12/20 23 April 2021 (Friday)
Veterinary Livestock Inspector 04/20 23 April 2021 (Friday)

DSSSB Exam Date Notice

DSSSB Exam Pattern

  1. Total Number of Question - 200
  2. Total Marks - 200
  3. Time - 2 Hours

DSSSB Exam Syllabus

  1. General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc.
  2. General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability: The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship,  concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc.
  3. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc.
  4. Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered. 

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON 19TH, 20TH,22ND & 23RD APRIL 2021’
  3. A new window will be opened where you need to enter ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  4. Now, Click on ‘Login’ Button
  5. Download DSSSB Admit Card

FAQ

What is my DSSSB Application Number ?

You can check DSSSB Application Number in print out of application form.

What is required to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Application Number an Date of Birth

What is DSSSB Fire Operator Admit Card Link ?

You can download DSSSB Admit Card through the link - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/70795/login.html
