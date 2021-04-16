DSSSB Exam Date 2021 for Jr Clerk, Assistant, Steno, AE and Ahlmad Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check Details Here

DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam date of Tier 1 for the post of Jr Clerk, Assistant Grade 1, Stenographer (English), Stenographer (Hindi) and Ahlmad on its website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.As per the notice, DSSSB Exam is scheduled from 12 May to 27 May 2021.

DSSSB Junior Clerk Exam will be held on 12 May 2021 (Wednesday), against post code 13/20, for Delhi Transport Corporation.

DSSSB Assistant Exam is scheduled on 13 May 2021 (Thursday) and 17 May 2021 (Monday), against post code 37/20, for Delhi State Civil Supplies Corpoaration.

DSSSB Steno English Exam (Post code 06/20) will be conducted on 24 May 2021 (Monday) while DSSSB Steno Hindi Exam (Post Code 07/20) on 25 May 2021 (Tuesday) for DTC.

DSSSB AE Exam is also scheduled on on 25 May 2021 (Tuesday) for Delhi Jal Board, against post code 03/20.

DSSSB Ahlmad Exam will be held on 27 May 2021 (Thursday) , against post code 20/20, for Labour Department

DSSSB will also upload the admit card for these posts on official website. DSSSB Admit Card is expected in the month of May 2021. Recently, DSSSB has released the admit card for Fire Operator, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Food Safety Officer, Junior Telephone Operator, and Veterinary Livestock Operator.. Candidates can download through the link below:

DSSSB Admit Card 2021 Download