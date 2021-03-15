DSSSB AE 2021 Tier 2 Date Announced @delhigovt.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon, Check Exam Date and Latest Updates Here

DSSSB AE 2021 Tier 2 Exam & Admit Card Date: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the AE 2021 Tier 2 New Exam date on its website.i.e.delhigovt.nic.in. All such candidates who appeared in the DSSSB AE 2021 Tier 2 Exam against advertisement number 01/2019 will be able to download their admit card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.delhigovt.nic.in.

DSSSB AE 2021 Phase 2 is scheduled to be held on 4 and 5 April 2021 in two shifts.i.e. Morning (8:30 AM to 10: 30 AM) and Afternoon (8:30 PM to 10:30 PM). Reporting time and Exam time for the candidates at the examination centre on the day of examination is mentioned in the Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination Centre after the end of reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card under any circumstances what so ever.

How and Where to Download DSSSB AE 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on DSSSB AE 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download the DSSSB AE 2021 Phase 2 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB AE 2021 Phase 2 Exam Date

The candidates are required to bring their recent coloured passport size photograph which is required to be pasted on the 1st Page of Admit Card. The further candidate is also directed to bring one postcard size. photograph (4"x6") upper half displaying only face, both ear and both shoulders, which is required to be pasted on the second page of Admit Card and the same is to be handed over to the invigilator on the Exam day after signing and affixing thumb impression in the presence of Invigilator.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without Admit Card containing three pages and without any I.D. proof (in original) under any circumstances.