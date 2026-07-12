DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026: Check Tier-Wise Exam Pattern, Subjects and Important Topics Here
DSSSB has officially released the exam dates for AE & JE under advertisement no. 01/2026, covering a total of 911 vacancies for various disciplines. The exam is scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 September 2026. Candidates who are preparing for these exams can check the detailed tier-wise syllabus for both AE & JE in this article.
Key Points
- DSSSB AE & JE examinations are scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 September 2026.
- Online applications for 314 AE/JE vacancies ran from 24 February to 25 March 2026.
- Detailed syllabus and exam patterns for Tier 1 & 2 are available for candidates.
DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially announced the exam dates for AE and JE Examination 2026, released under Advertisement No. 01/2026. This notification covers a total of 314 vacancies for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers under various departments of the Delhi government. The exam is scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 September 2026. The online application process started on 24 February 2026 to 25 March 2026. As the exam dates are out, candidates must start preparing for the exam, and checking the detailed syllabus helps candidates to plan their preparation and target the right topics.
DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026
There are two tiers in the DSSSB AE/ JE Syllabus. The first part includes subjects such as General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Hindi Language & Comprehension, and English Language & Comprehension. The second part involves the technical test, which includes civil engineering topics such as Building Materials, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Structural Analysis, Estimating and Costing, Environmental Engineering, and Transportation Engineering. The technical test is conducted in Tier-II for JE and Section B for AE.
Check - DSSSB AE Syllabus 2026 & DSSSB JE Syllabus 2026
DSSSB JE Exam Pattern 2026
The JE exam has two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates must clear Tier 1 to appear for Tier 2. There are two sections in tier 1, with each containing 100 questions each for a total of 200 marks to be completed in 2 hr. While tier 2 is a core engineering paper with 200 questions of 200 marks within 2 hours. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
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Tier
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Section
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Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
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Tier 1
|
Section A (General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, Hindi, English - 20 Qs each + Section B (Subject/technical)
|
200
|
200
|
2 hr
|
Tier 2
|
Core Engineering paper + English Language & Comprehension paper
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200
|
200
|
2 hr
DSSSB AE Exam Pattern 2026
The AE exam has two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 exam consists of General subjects, including General Awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, Hindi, and English, for a total of 200 questions of 200 marks with a duration of 2 hours. Tier 2 exam is divided into 2 sections, which are technical and subject-related. It consists of 200 questions of 200 marks to be completed in 3 hours.
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Tier
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Section
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Question
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Marks
|
Duration
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Tier 1
|
General Awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, Hindi, English (general subject)
|
200
|
200
|
2 hr
|
Tier 2
|
Section A + Section B (Technical, subject-related)
|
200
|
200
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3 hr
DSSSB JE Syllabus 2026 Tier-wise
Candidates who are appearing in the DSSSB JE exam 2026 must check the complete tier-wise syllabus in the table given below to understand the subjects and topics carefully for the exam.
Tier 1 Syllabus
Tier 1 is the first stage of the DSSSB JE exam that evaluates one’s aptitude and general knowledge skills. This stage is common for all the candidates irrespective of the branch of engineering one belongs to. This phase helps in testing one’s basic skills of reasoning, awareness, and language before moving to the technical phase.
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Subject
|
Topics Covered
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General Awareness
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History, Polity, Constitution, Geography, Economics, Art & Culture, Sports, Current Affairs
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General Intelligence & Reasoning
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Analogies, Similarities & Differences, Problem-solving, Judgment, Decision-making, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure Classification, Number Series
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Number System, Simplification, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
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Grammar, Vocabulary, Sentence Correction, Comprehension Passage
|
English Language & Comprehension
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Grammar, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms, Comprehension Passage
Tier 2 Syllabus (Core Engineering Subject)
The second tier is the technical one of the DSSSB JE exam, which holds more weightage in the final selection process. It checks the technical knowledge of Civil Engineering subjects that a Junior Engineer requires while working in his/her profession. Candidates should prepare for this section thoroughly because it will decide their merit list.
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Subject Area
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Topics Covered
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Building Materials
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Cement, Bricks, Steel, Timber, Concrete properties
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Surveying
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Chain Surveying, Compass, Levelling, Theodolite, Total Station
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Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering
|
Soil Classification, Bearing Capacity, Types of Foundations
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Structural Analysis
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Beams, Trusses, Bending Moment, Shear Force
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Design of RCC Structures
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Reinforced Concrete Design Principles
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Estimating, Costing & Valuation
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Quantity Estimation, Rate Analysis, Valuation of Property
|
Environmental Engineering
|
Water Supply, Sanitation, Sewage Treatment
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Transportation Engineering
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Highway Engineering, Traffic Engineering, Railways
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Water Resources Engineering
|
Irrigation, Hydraulics, Canal Design
DSSSB AE Syllabus 2026 Tier-wise
Candidates can check the complete Tier-wise syllabus below to understand the topics for the upcoming DSSSB AE exam 2026.
Tier 1 Syllabus
Tier I is the first level of the DSSSB AE examination that tests general awareness, reasoning abilities, and language abilities. It is common for all aspirants who are applying for the position of Assistant Engineer. This tier is a qualifying tier and must be passed by aspirants to reach Tier II.
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Subject
|
Topics Covered
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General Awareness
|
History, Polity, Constitution, Geography, Economics, Art & Culture, Sports, Current Affairs
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Analogies, Similarities & Differences, Space Visualization, Problem-solving, Judgment, Decision-making, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure Classification
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
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Number System, Simplification, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
Grammar, Vocabulary, Sentence Correction, Comprehension Passage
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Grammar, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms, Comprehension Passage
Tier 2 Syllabus
Tier 2 is the technical round of DSSSB AE, and it carries the maximum marks in the final selection. This round checks the in-depth knowledge of subjects of Civil Engineering because an Assistant Engineer has more responsibility than that of a Junior Engineer.
|
Subject Area
|
Topics Covered
|
Building Materials
|
Cement, Bricks, Steel, Timber, Concrete properties
|
Surveying
|
Chain Surveying, Compass, Levelling, Theodolite, Total Station
|
Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering
|
Soil Classification, Bearing Capacity, Types of Foundations
|
Structural Analysis
|
Beams, Trusses, Bending Moment, Shear Force
|
Design of RCC & Steel Structures
|
Reinforced Concrete Design, Steel Structure Design Principles
|
Estimating, Costing & Valuation
|
Quantity Estimation, Rate Analysis, Valuation of Property
|
Environmental Engineering
|
Water Supply, Sanitation, Sewage Treatment
|
Transportation Engineering
|
Highway Engineering, Traffic Engineering, Railways
|
Water Resources Engineering
|
Irrigation, Hydraulics, Canal Design
Executive - Editorial
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