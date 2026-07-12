DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026: Check Tier-Wise Exam Pattern, Subjects and Important Topics Here

Key Points DSSSB AE & JE examinations are scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 September 2026.

Online applications for 314 AE/JE vacancies ran from 24 February to 25 March 2026.

Detailed syllabus and exam patterns for Tier 1 & 2 are available for candidates.

DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially announced the exam dates for AE and JE Examination 2026, released under Advertisement No. 01/2026. This notification covers a total of 314 vacancies for Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers under various departments of the Delhi government. The exam is scheduled to be held from 8 to 17 September 2026. The online application process started on 24 February 2026 to 25 March 2026. As the exam dates are out, candidates must start preparing for the exam, and checking the detailed syllabus helps candidates to plan their preparation and target the right topics. DSSSB AE & JE Syllabus 2026 There are two tiers in the DSSSB AE/ JE Syllabus. The first part includes subjects such as General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, Hindi Language & Comprehension, and English Language & Comprehension. The second part involves the technical test, which includes civil engineering topics such as Building Materials, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Structural Analysis, Estimating and Costing, Environmental Engineering, and Transportation Engineering. The technical test is conducted in Tier-II for JE and Section B for AE.

Check - DSSSB AE Syllabus 2026 & DSSSB JE Syllabus 2026 DSSSB JE Exam Pattern 2026 The JE exam has two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates must clear Tier 1 to appear for Tier 2. There are two sections in tier 1, with each containing 100 questions each for a total of 200 marks to be completed in 2 hr. While tier 2 is a core engineering paper with 200 questions of 200 marks within 2 hours. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Tier Section Questions Marks Duration Tier 1 Section A (General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative aptitude, Hindi, English - 20 Qs each + Section B (Subject/technical) 200 200 2 hr Tier 2 Core Engineering paper + English Language & Comprehension paper 200 200 2 hr DSSSB AE Exam Pattern 2026 The AE exam has two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 exam consists of General subjects, including General Awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, Hindi, and English, for a total of 200 questions of 200 marks with a duration of 2 hours. Tier 2 exam is divided into 2 sections, which are technical and subject-related. It consists of 200 questions of 200 marks to be completed in 3 hours.

Tier Section Question Marks Duration Tier 1 General Awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, Hindi, English (general subject) 200 200 2 hr Tier 2 Section A + Section B (Technical, subject-related) 200 200 3 hr DSSSB JE Syllabus 2026 Tier-wise Candidates who are appearing in the DSSSB JE exam 2026 must check the complete tier-wise syllabus in the table given below to understand the subjects and topics carefully for the exam. Tier 1 Syllabus Tier 1 is the first stage of the DSSSB JE exam that evaluates one’s aptitude and general knowledge skills. This stage is common for all the candidates irrespective of the branch of engineering one belongs to. This phase helps in testing one’s basic skills of reasoning, awareness, and language before moving to the technical phase.

Subject Topics Covered General Awareness History, Polity, Constitution, Geography, Economics, Art & Culture, Sports, Current Affairs General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies, Similarities & Differences, Problem-solving, Judgment, Decision-making, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure Classification, Number Series Quantitative Aptitude Number System, Simplification, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation Hindi Language & Comprehension Grammar, Vocabulary, Sentence Correction, Comprehension Passage English Language & Comprehension Grammar, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms, Comprehension Passage Tier 2 Syllabus (Core Engineering Subject) The second tier is the technical one of the DSSSB JE exam, which holds more weightage in the final selection process. It checks the technical knowledge of Civil Engineering subjects that a Junior Engineer requires while working in his/her profession. Candidates should prepare for this section thoroughly because it will decide their merit list.

Subject Area Topics Covered Building Materials Cement, Bricks, Steel, Timber, Concrete properties Surveying Chain Surveying, Compass, Levelling, Theodolite, Total Station Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering Soil Classification, Bearing Capacity, Types of Foundations Structural Analysis Beams, Trusses, Bending Moment, Shear Force Design of RCC Structures Reinforced Concrete Design Principles Estimating, Costing & Valuation Quantity Estimation, Rate Analysis, Valuation of Property Environmental Engineering Water Supply, Sanitation, Sewage Treatment Transportation Engineering Highway Engineering, Traffic Engineering, Railways Water Resources Engineering Irrigation, Hydraulics, Canal Design DSSSB AE Syllabus 2026 Tier-wise Candidates can check the complete Tier-wise syllabus below to understand the topics for the upcoming DSSSB AE exam 2026.

Tier 1 Syllabus Tier I is the first level of the DSSSB AE examination that tests general awareness, reasoning abilities, and language abilities. It is common for all aspirants who are applying for the position of Assistant Engineer. This tier is a qualifying tier and must be passed by aspirants to reach Tier II. Subject Topics Covered General Awareness History, Polity, Constitution, Geography, Economics, Art & Culture, Sports, Current Affairs General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies, Similarities & Differences, Space Visualization, Problem-solving, Judgment, Decision-making, Arithmetical Reasoning, Verbal & Figure Classification Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Number System, Simplification, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Data Interpretation Hindi Language & Comprehension Grammar, Vocabulary, Sentence Correction, Comprehension Passage English Language & Comprehension Grammar, Vocabulary, Synonyms & Antonyms, Comprehension Passage