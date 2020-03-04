DSSSB Exam 2020: Check DSSSB Recruitment Exam Schedule @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Tier 2, Updates Here

DSSSB Exam 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the recruitment exam schedule for various posts for various departments of the government of NCT of Delhi including the post of Wild Life Inspector and Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil/Electrical/Environmental and Junior Engineer). Candidates who have qualified in these exams prelims exam will be able to appear in the mains exam.

According to the official announcement, DSSSB Tier 2 2020 Exam for various posts has been scheduled for 30 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards through the official website of dsssb prior 15 days to the commencement of exam.

Candidates are advised to update their email address/mobile number for future communication. Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile number as well regarding the release of admit cards and other details.

In case, any candidate does not get any information due to any reason, then the board would not give any other chance to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or re-exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSSSB for latest updates.

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2020 Schedule

