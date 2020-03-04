HPSSC Recruitment 2020 for 943 Teacher, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of TGT, Junior Officer (IT), Junior Scale Stenographer, Supervisor, Sub Inspector of Fisheries, Medical Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant, Radiographer, Junior Technician, Assistant Programmer, Sr. Assistant, Operator, Computer Assistant, Steno-Typist, Jr Officer, Junior Draughtsman and Junior Draughtsman.

Online Applications are invited for direct recruitment on the website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission i.e.www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from 05 March to 03 April 2020. No offline Application Form will be accepted by the Commission. The candidates must read the instructions carefully for filling up ORA available on the website of HPSSC

Notification Details

Notification Number - 36-1/ 2020

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 05 March 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 03 April 2020

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 943

TGT (Medical) -136

TGT (Non-Medical) -144

TGT (Arts) - 307

Junior Officer (IT) - 132

Junior Scale Stenographer - 102

Junior Scale Stenographer -05

Supervisor Re-designated as Work Inspector – 02

Sub Inspector of Fisheries – 01

Pharmacist (Allopathy) -19

laboratory Assistant - 11

Radiographer (Allopathy) - 80

Junior Technician - 07

Assistant Programmer - 01

Supervisor - 01

Assistant (Accounts) -03

Operator - 05

Computer Assistant -10

Steno-Typist - 32

Jr Officer (Supervisory Trainee-P&A) - 05

Jr Officer (Supervisory Trainee-F&A) - 06

Junior Draughtsman (Arch.) - 01

Junior Draughtsman (Civil) - 01

Workshop Instructor (Electrical) - 03

Hostel Superintendent -04

Eligibility Criteria for HPSSC Teacher, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

TGT (Medical) - B.Sc. (Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) OR B.Sc. (Medical) with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) in accordance with NCTE (Recognition norms and Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. EI. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 % marks and 4 years B.Sc. (Medical).Ed. OR B.Sc. (Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) (Special Education). AND. Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

TGT (Non-Medical) - B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) OR B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) in accordance with NCTE (Recognition norms and Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. EI. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 % marks and 4 years B.Sc. (Non-Medical).Ed. OR B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) (Special Education). Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

TGT(Arts) - B.A./B.Com With at least 50% marks and 1- year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) OR B.A./B.Com With at least 45% marks and 1- year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) in accordance with NCTE (Recognition norms and Procedure) regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 % marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. EI. Ed.) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 % marks and 4 year B.A. Ed. OR B.A./B.Com with at least 50% marks and 1- year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.) (Special Education). Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

Steno-Typist/ Junior Scale Stenographer – 12 th passed and possess the following speed in Shorthand and Typing on Computer in both languages i.e. English & Hindi at the time of initial recruitment.

passed and possess the following speed in Shorthand and Typing on Computer in both languages i.e. English & Hindi at the time of initial recruitment. Junior Officer(IT) - Full time MCA/MSc(IT)/MSc in any discipline with PGDCA/B. Tech(CSE/IT) from recognized university with 55% marks

Supervisor (Re-designated as Work Inspector) – 10 th passed and I.T.I. Certificate in the trade of building construction from a recognized institution.

passed and I.T.I. Certificate in the trade of building construction from a recognized institution. Sub Inspector of Fisheries - Should have passed 10+2 examination with Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education.

Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II - 10+2 in Science from a recognized Board of School Education. B.Sc Medical Laboratory Technology/B.Sc. Medical Technology Laboratory/ B.Sc. Medical Technology (Laboratory)/B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences/ B.Sc.in Medical Laboratory Technology (Lateral) from a recognized University or an Institution affiliated to a recognized University

Selection Procedure for HPSSC Teacher, Steno and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written tests

How to Apply for HPSSC Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through official website www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in from 05 March to 03 April 2020.

HPSSC Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Fee

Application Fee: