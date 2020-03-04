RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 1098 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non-TSP). Candidates who wish to apply to the Junior Engineer can apply through the online mode.
A total of 1098 vacancies have been notified under Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates holding Degree or Diploma in the concerned subject can apply through the online mode. The candidates are required to check this article for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details before applying online. Candidates can check all details here by scrolling down.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 2 April 2020
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. of posts – 1098
Public Works Department
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 345 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 35 Posts
Department of Water Resources
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 456 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 6 Posts
Public Health Engineering Department
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 133 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) – 44 Posts
Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 74 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 5 Posts
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: For applying to the above posts, the candidates should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinked notification PDF for reference.
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates in upper age limit as per government norms)
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link
Official Website
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020.
RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC (Creamy Layer) – Rs. 450/-
- BC/OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs. 350/-
- SC/ST – Rs. 250/-