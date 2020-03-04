RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 1098 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non-TSP). Candidates who wish to apply to the Junior Engineer can apply through the online mode.

A total of 1098 vacancies have been notified under Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates holding Degree or Diploma in the concerned subject can apply through the online mode. The candidates are required to check this article for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details before applying online. Candidates can check all details here by scrolling down.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 2 April 2020

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts – 1098

Public Works Department

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 345 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 35 Posts

Department of Water Resources

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 456 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 6 Posts

Public Health Engineering Department

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 133 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) – 44 Posts

Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 74 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 5 Posts

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For applying to the above posts, the candidates should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinked notification PDF for reference.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates in upper age limit as per government norms)

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee