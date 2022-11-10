DSSSB Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Manager & Other Posts : Raise Objection, If Any

Delhi SSSB has published the answer key for the post of Manager, PGT & Others on its official website-dsssb.gov.in. Download PDF here.

DSSSB Manager Answer Key 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the answer key for the post of Manager, PGT, TGT & Others on its official website. DSSSB had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts from 31 October to 04 November 2022. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Manager, PGT, TGT & Other posts can download the Answer Key from the official website-dsssb.gov.in.

Alternatively, DSSSB Manager Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: DSSSB Manager Answer Key 2022 Notice





It is noted that DSSSB had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for the Manager (Traffic) on 31 October 2022. The written exam for the post of PGT Sanskrit (Female), PGT Urdu (Male) and PGT Urdu (Female) was held on 03 November 2022. The exam for Manager(IT) was held on 04 November 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts can view the draft answer keys and file their objections, if any with respect to these draft answer keys by visiting to the official website. Candidates should note that the link will be available from 09 to 13 November 2022.

You can download the DSSSB Manager Answer Key 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

