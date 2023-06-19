DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Soon For Manager, Librarian & Others@ Check Exam Schedule

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Download: Delhi SSSB has released the detailed exam schedule/admit card update for the post of PGT, Manager (Civil), Librarian and others on its official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check download link.

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Download: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed exam schedule/admit card update for the post of PGT, Manager (Civil), Librarian and others. DSSSB is all set to conduct the written exam for these posts against various post codes from July 05, 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who are appearing in the computer based written test for these posts can download a detailed exam schedule/admit card update from the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the exam schedule/admit card update directly through the link given below.

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, DSSSB will be conducting the written exam for the above posts including PGT English, Manager (Civil), Librarian, Pump Driver, Fitter Electrical and others from July 05 to 11, 2023.

Written exam for PGT English (Female) post is scheduled on July 05, 2023. The written exam for the post of Domestic Science Teacher and Manager Civil post will be conducted on July 06, 2023.

Written exam for Librarian posts under Department of Education will be held on July 10, 2023 whereas exam for Pump Driver and other posts against Post code 08/22 is scheduled on July 11, 2023.

Post Name Exam Schedule PGT English (Female) July 05, 2023 Domestic Science Teacher and Manager Civil July 06, 2023 Librarian July 10, 2023 Pump Driver and other July 11, 2023

Candidates who have to appear in the above exams should note that DSSSB will upload the admit card for the same shortly on its official website. Candidates can get all the essential details including examination center, date of examination and timing and other information on the e-admit card.

