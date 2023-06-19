DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Soon For Manager, Librarian & Others@ Check Exam Schedule

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Download: Delhi SSSB has released the detailed exam schedule/admit card update for the post of PGT, Manager (Civil), Librarian and others on its official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check download link. 

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2023 Download

DSSSB Admit Card 2023 Download: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the detailed exam schedule/admit card update for the post of PGT, Manager (Civil), Librarian and others. DSSSB is all set to conduct the written exam for these posts against various post codes from July 05, 2023 onwards. 

All such candidates who are appearing in the computer based written test for these posts can download a detailed exam schedule/admit card update from the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the exam schedule/admit card update directly through the link given below.

DSSSB Exam Schedule 2023: Overview 

According to the  short notice released, DSSSB will be conducting the written exam for the above posts including PGT English, Manager (Civil), Librarian,  Pump Driver, Fitter Electrical and others from July 05 to 11, 2023. 

Career Counseling

Written exam for PGT English (Female) post is scheduled on July 05, 2023. The written exam for the post of Domestic Science Teacher and Manager Civil post will be conducted on July 06, 2023.

Written exam for Librarian posts under Department of Education will be held on July 10, 2023 whereas exam for Pump Driver and other posts against Post code 08/22 is scheduled on July 11, 2023. 

Post Name Exam Schedule 
 PGT English (Female) July 05, 2023
Domestic Science Teacher and Manager Civil  July 06, 2023
Librarian July 10, 2023
 Pump Driver and other   July 11, 2023

Candidates who have to appear in the above exams should note that DSSSB will upload the admit card for the same shortly on its official website. Candidates can get all the essential details including examination center, date of examination and timing and other information on the e-admit card. 

 

Direct Link To Download: DSSSB Admit Card 2023

  1. Go to official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  2. Click on the link 'NOTIFICATION OF ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR THE VARIOUS POST CODES OF VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS, SCHEDULED ON 05, 06, 10 & 11 JULY, 2023 on the home page.
  3. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  4. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for GT, Manager (Civil), Librarian and others post is scheduled?

The written exam for these posts is scheduled from from July 05-11 July, 2023.

How one can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2023?

You can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
