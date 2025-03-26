Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB Syllabus: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is conducting DSSSB 2025 exam for PGT and other posts. The exam began on July 7 and will conclude on August 4. Aspirants who are yet to appear for the exam must check the subject-wise syllabus. Check the detailed subject-wise DSSSB syllabus for PGT, TGT, PRT, and Section Officer posts.

Jul 9, 2025, 11:08 IST
Get the PDF of DSSSB Syllabus for PGT, TGT, and PRT here.

DSSSB Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) releases the syllabus of DSSSB exam along with the official notification. DSSSB syllabus provides comprehensive information to candidates preparing for the upcoming exam, detailing the topics and subtopics from which questions will be asked. The officials have issued separate syllabi for teaching and non-teaching posts, with certain common subjects, including Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Awareness, and Hindi Language.

With DSSSB exam ongoing, aspirants should thoroughly cover each topic in the DSSSB syllabus to enhance their chances of scoring the maximum marks. The exam is currently underway and will conclude on August 4. Applicants planning to appear for the exam must go through the article to know new exam pattern, marking scheme and get a detailed overview of the DSSSB syllabus, covering PGT, TGT, PRT, and Section Officer posts.

DSSSB Syllabus

Aspiring candidates must familiarize themselves with the subject-wise syllabus for DSSSB teaching and non-teaching positions. The syllabus and exam pattern differ for both, and a thorough understanding can aid candidates in excelling in the exam effortlessly. Interested candidates can find the detailed syllabus for each subject here.

DSSSB Exam Pattern

Before jumping onto the syllabus, it is important to familiarize yourself with the latest exam pattern. As per the official notification, the DSSSB exam pattern vary for for TGT, PGT, PRT & other posts. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern given below.

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for PGT (Revised)

Candidates applying for teaching positions will be required to attempt 300 objective type questions. For FY 2024, q total of 1752 vacancies were announced for teaching position. Out of these, 297 were released for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and 1455 for Assistant Teacher (Nursery).  Thus, it is important to know the latest DSSSB exam pattern and syllabus for teaching posts to prepare well.

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for Post Graduate Teacher and Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General awareness

20

20

3 hours

General intelligence and reasoning ability

20

20

Arithmetical and numerical ability

20

20

English language

20

20

Hindi language

20

20

Subject concerned (MCQs about qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.)

200

200

Total

300

300

DSSSB Exam Pattern for Non-Teaching Posts

DSSSB exam for non-teaching posts will be conducted online comprising 6 sections with 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in total and with maximum marks of 200. The entire exam is needed to be completed in a time span of 120 minutes or 2 hours. 

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for Non Teaching Posts

Sections Asked

Maximum Marks

Number of Questions

Time Allotted

General awareness

35

35

2 hours

Mental ability & reasoning

35

35

Numerical ability & data interpretation

35

35

English language

35

35

Hindi language

35

35

Basic computer knowledge

25

25

Total

200

200

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 Section Officer (Horticulture)

The board will conduct the DSSSB Section Officer exam in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is qualifying in nature and will consist of 300 objective-type questions, with each question carrying a weightage of one mark. There will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Pattern

Sections

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Allotted

Section A

General Awareness

20

20

2 hours

General Intelligence and reasoning ability

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

Hindi Language

20

20

English Language

20

20

Section-B

Related Subjects

100

100

Total

300

300

DSSSB Tier 2 Exam Pattern

Section A

Subject / Qualification Related Paper

150

150

2 hours

Section-B

English Language & Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Also, read:

DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025

The DSSSB PGT exam is ongoing. Candidates planning to appear for the exam in coming days must go through the syllabus mentioned in the table below. The entire exam will be based on the topics mentioned in DSSSB PGT syllabus. Hence, you cannot afford to miss it!

Subjects

Syllabus

General English

Articles, Modal Narration, Pronoun, Adverb, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Tenses, Punctuation, Voice, Vocabulary, Idioms & phrases, Antonym & Synonyms

General Hindi

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।, सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।, विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।, क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।, अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Awards, Books & their authors, Sports, History- Ancient, Medieval & Modern, Geography, Current Affairs, Polity, Economic, Constitution, Indian Art & Culture, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/ International Organizations/ Institutions

Reasoning Ability

Verbal and non-verbal types, analogies, similarities, Syllogism, space visualization, problem-solving, Blood Relation, arithmetical reasoning, figure classification, Logical Reasoning

Numerical Ability & Data Interpretation

Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio and proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit and Loss, Discount, Simple and Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Tables, and Graphs.

DSSSB Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

The syllabus of DSSSB exam comprises 5 subjects: General intelligence and reasoning, English language, Hindi language, Numerical aptitude and General awareness. Check out the subject-wise DSSSB syllabus in the table below.

DSSSB Syllabus 2025

Subjects

Syllabus

General intelligence and reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space Visualization

Problem-Solving

Analysis

Judgment

Decision-Making

Visual Memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Arithmetical Reasoning

Verbal and Figure Classification

Arithmetical Number Series etc

Numerical aptitude and data interpretation

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Average

Profit & Loss

Simplification

Decimals

Data Interpretation

Fractions

LCM and HCF

Discount

Simple and Compound Interest

Mensuration

Time & Work

Time & Distance

English language

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms

Antonyms

Usage of Words etc

Hindi language

संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद

सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद

विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद

क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद

सन्धि

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

वचन, लिंग

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

अलंकार

तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

समास

General awareness

Geography

Economics

Everyday Science

Scientific Research

National/International Organisations

History

Polity

Constitution

Sports

Art & Culture

Books to cover DSSSB Syllabus

Having the right set of books for exam preparation is crucial. It ensures comprehensive coverage of the DSSSB syllabus and helps candidates cover all topics without missing any.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publisher

English language

English Grammar and Composition

S.C Gupta

Comprehensive English

S.P Bakshi

General Awareness

Advanced Objective General Knowledge

RS Aggarwal

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Lucent Publications

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analytical Reasoning

M.K Pandey

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

R.S Aggarwal

Numerical ability

Quantitative Aptitude

Oswal

Magical Book on Quicker Maths

M. Tyra

Hindi Language

Hindi Vyakaran

Kamta Prasad Guru

General Hindi

Nalanda Publications

