DSSSB Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) releases the syllabus of DSSSB exam along with the official notification. DSSSB syllabus provides comprehensive information to candidates preparing for the upcoming exam, detailing the topics and subtopics from which questions will be asked. The officials have issued separate syllabi for teaching and non-teaching posts, with certain common subjects, including Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Awareness, and Hindi Language. With DSSSB exam ongoing, aspirants should thoroughly cover each topic in the DSSSB syllabus to enhance their chances of scoring the maximum marks. The exam is currently underway and will conclude on August 4. Applicants planning to appear for the exam must go through the article to know new exam pattern, marking scheme and get a detailed overview of the DSSSB syllabus, covering PGT, TGT, PRT, and Section Officer posts.

DSSSB Syllabus Aspiring candidates must familiarize themselves with the subject-wise syllabus for DSSSB teaching and non-teaching positions. The syllabus and exam pattern differ for both, and a thorough understanding can aid candidates in excelling in the exam effortlessly. Interested candidates can find the detailed syllabus for each subject here. DSSSB Exam Pattern Before jumping onto the syllabus, it is important to familiarize yourself with the latest exam pattern. As per the official notification, the DSSSB exam pattern vary for for TGT, PGT, PRT & other posts. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern given below. DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for PGT (Revised) Candidates applying for teaching positions will be required to attempt 300 objective type questions. For FY 2024, q total of 1752 vacancies were announced for teaching position. Out of these, 297 were released for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and 1455 for Assistant Teacher (Nursery). Thus, it is important to know the latest DSSSB exam pattern and syllabus for teaching posts to prepare well.

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for Post Graduate Teacher and Assistant Teacher (Nursery) Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General awareness 20 20 3 hours General intelligence and reasoning ability 20 20 Arithmetical and numerical ability 20 20 English language 20 20 Hindi language 20 20 Subject concerned (MCQs about qualification and teaching methodology required for the post.) 200 200 Total 300 300 DSSSB Exam Pattern for Non-Teaching Posts DSSSB exam for non-teaching posts will be conducted online comprising 6 sections with 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in total and with maximum marks of 200. The entire exam is needed to be completed in a time span of 120 minutes or 2 hours. DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 for Non Teaching Posts Sections Asked Maximum Marks Number of Questions Time Allotted General awareness 35 35 2 hours Mental ability & reasoning 35 35 Numerical ability & data interpretation 35 35 English language 35 35 Hindi language 35 35 Basic computer knowledge 25 25 Total 200 200

DSSSB Exam Pattern 2025 Section Officer (Horticulture) The board will conduct the DSSSB Section Officer exam in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is qualifying in nature and will consist of 300 objective-type questions, with each question carrying a weightage of one mark. There will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. DSSSB Tier 1 Exam Pattern Sections Subjects No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Allotted Section A General Awareness 20 20 2 hours General Intelligence and reasoning ability 20 20 Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 20 20 Hindi Language 20 20 English Language 20 20 Section-B Related Subjects 100 100 Total 300 300 DSSSB Tier 2 Exam Pattern Section A Subject / Qualification Related Paper 150 150 2 hours Section-B English Language & Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Also, read: DSSSB SO Horticulture Salary

DSSSB Eligibility DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2025 The DSSSB PGT exam is ongoing. Candidates planning to appear for the exam in coming days must go through the syllabus mentioned in the table below. The entire exam will be based on the topics mentioned in DSSSB PGT syllabus. Hence, you cannot afford to miss it! Subjects Syllabus General English Articles, Modal Narration, Pronoun, Adverb, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Tenses, Punctuation, Voice, Vocabulary, Idioms & phrases, Antonym & Synonyms General Hindi संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद।, सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद।, विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद।, क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद।, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)।, पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द।, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ।, अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास General Knowledge & Current Affairs Awards, Books & their authors, Sports, History- Ancient, Medieval & Modern, Geography, Current Affairs, Polity, Economic, Constitution, Indian Art & Culture, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/ International Organizations/ Institutions Reasoning Ability Verbal and non-verbal types, analogies, similarities, Syllogism, space visualization, problem-solving, Blood Relation, arithmetical reasoning, figure classification, Logical Reasoning Numerical Ability & Data Interpretation Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio and proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit and Loss, Discount, Simple and Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Tables, and Graphs.

DSSSB Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise The syllabus of DSSSB exam comprises 5 subjects: General intelligence and reasoning, English language, Hindi language, Numerical aptitude and General awareness. Check out the subject-wise DSSSB syllabus in the table below. DSSSB Syllabus 2025 Subjects Syllabus General intelligence and reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning Analogies Similarities Differences Space Visualization Problem-Solving Analysis Judgment Decision-Making Visual Memory Discrimination Observation Relationship Concepts Arithmetical Reasoning Verbal and Figure Classification Arithmetical Number Series etc Numerical aptitude and data interpretation Ratio & Proportion Percentage Average Profit & Loss Simplification Decimals Data Interpretation Fractions LCM and HCF Discount Simple and Compound Interest Mensuration Time & Work Time & Distance English language Comprehension Vocabulary Grammar Sentence Structure Synonyms Antonyms Usage of Words etc Hindi language संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद सन्धि वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य) पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक, अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ वचन, लिंग उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय अलंकार तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द समास General awareness Geography Economics Everyday Science Scientific Research National/International Organisations History Polity Constitution Sports Art & Culture