DU Admission 2023: CSAS portal launched for 71,000 UG seats, Apply for Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admission 2023: Candidates can apply for over 70,000 UG seats online at CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in. Like last year, admission to all programmes will be based on the marks secured in CUET 2023. Last year, the number of students admitted was 20% more than the available seats. Check steps to apply, seat allocation process, number of seats here

DU Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has started the admission for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal. Candidates can apply for DU admission online at admission.uod.ac.in. The admission process is held in two phases: the first phase is for registration and the second is for seat allocation based on the marks secured in CUET.

Candidates can apply for 71,000 seats for 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA Programme combinations in 68 colleges. DU admissions to PG courses will also be done through the portal based on CUET PG 2023 score. The university has a total of 13,500 PG seats for 77 PG programmes in 58 departments.

DU Admission 2023 Seats

Candidates applying for admission to Delhi University must be aware of the total number of seats available. They can check the table below to know number of UG and PG seats available in DU:

Overview Number of seats DU UG seats 71,000 Delhi University UG programmes 78 BA (Programme) combinations 198 DU PG seats 13,500 PG programmes 77

How to apply for DU admission 2023 for UG and PG courses?

Those applying for Delhi University courses have to pay the registration fees of Rs 750 for General category and Rs 300 for SC/ST/OBC. They can check below the steps of phase 1 to know how to apply for admission to Delhi University:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, register by entering CUET application number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 3: After registration, login by entering CUET application number and password

Step 4: The personal details and uploaded photo and signature will be auto integrated into CSAS 2023

Step 5: Further, they need to submit marks secured in class 12th

Step 6: Upload the specified documents, pay the fees and submit the form

Step 7: Also, take a printout and save it for future references

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 - Seat Allocation

After the declaration of CUET result, candidates have to login at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Further, they need to select the programmes they are eligible for and provide programmes as well as college preferences. They must note that DU will consider only those CUET papers which are the same as the subjects studied by the candidate in class 12th.

What after Delhi University Seat Allocation 2023?

After the allocation of seats, candidates have to accept the same in the specified time. Those who do not accept or take no action will not be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of allotment. They can also choose to freeze or upgrade their allocated seats to try for higher preference of college-course combinations. If they opt for upgrade and is upgraded in next round of DU seat allocation, their current seat will be auto cancelled.

Once they choose to freeze they will not be allowed to upgrade later. All those who have been allotted seats have to get their documents verified. The respective DU college will approve or reject provisionally allocated seat, after which the fee has to be paid within the specified time.

DU Mid-Entry Admission 2023

The Delhi University CSAS portal will open again for mid-entry for candidates who missed out on registering the first time around. An additional fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged to the candidates if they are applying. Applicants may not be at an advantage in the second phase as the options of courses and colleges might be very limited.

Delhi University to admit more candidates than the number of seats

Similar to the previous year, the university will accept more number of candidates than the available seats in anticipation of withdrawals throughout the academic session. However, there has been a change in the university's policy this year, varying from the previous approach where the number of admitted students exceeded the available seats by 20%.

For colleges that experienced withdrawals of less than 5% last year, they will now admit an additional 10% of students. On the other hand, colleges that witnessed withdrawals exceeding 5% last year will admit an extra 20% of students.

DU Admission: BCom (Hons) and BCom Most Sought-After Courses in 2022

As per reports, BCom (Hons) and BCom were the most sought-after courses with over 1 lakh candidates registered. In DU BCom (Hons), 1.30 lakh candidates registered last year and the second was B.Com pass course with 1,26,239 registration. This indicated that B.Com is the flagship programme of the University of Delhi.

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: Registration Begins on CSAS Portal for Admission in UG Courses, Check Direct Link Here