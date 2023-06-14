DU Admission 2023: Registration Begins on CSAS Portal for Admission in UG Courses, Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University has commenced the admission process for undergraduate courses. The link for students to apply for admissions is available on the official Common Seat Allocation system portal also known as CSAS. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams and wish to apply for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University can visit the official CSAS portal and complete the registration process.

Delhi University is conducting admissions to undergraduate courses based on the marks secured by students in the CUET UG 2023 entrance exams. Candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations for the admissions through the link provided.

It must be noted that online applications will be considered completed only after the application fee submission. Students applying are also advised to keep checking their dashboard, email and DU admission website for all further updates and notifications regarding the Delhi University admission schedule.

DU UG Admission 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2023 Applications

The link for candidates to submit the applications for Delhi University admission is provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided here when applying for DU Admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official CSAS UG admission portal

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Enter the CUET application number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The DU application form will be displayed

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

DU Admission 2023 Application Fee

When submitting the DU Applications, it is also required that students submit the requisite application fee based on their category. The details of the DU admission application fee as per the category are provided below.

Category Fee UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 250.00 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only)

This year Delhi University is conducting admissions to 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA combination programmes offered in 68 colleges. A total of 71,000 seats are available across the colleges affiliated to Delhi University. Following the rules of 2022, DU will be conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes based on the normalized scores of CUET UG 2023.

Also Read: DU CSAS Admission Portal 2023 Launched for UG, PG Courses, Check Details Here