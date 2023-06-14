DU CSAS Admission Portal 2023 Launched for UG, PG Courses, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU CSAS Admission Portal 2023: The varsities have launched the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS for UG, PG admissions. The Vice Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh stated that the university is offering 71,000 seats for admission to 78 UG programmes. Candidates who wish to take admission to DU UG courses must at the DU CSAS official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2023: Delhi University Admissions are going to begin shortly. Since the CUET 2023 exams are going to conclude in a few days. In order to begin the DU Admission 2023 application process, the authorities have organized a press conference to make some mandatory announcements on Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD admissions.

DU Admission 2023: CSAS Portal Launches Tomorrow

During the press conference, the authorities will also be sharing admission-related policies and details on the launch of new courses, as per the official notification. Meanwhile, the DU UG admission portal will also be launched tomorrow at 11. 30 AM in the press conference.

The online portal link will be made available on the official website: ugadmission.uod.ac.in.Apart from all these, the DU admission portal for the School of Open Learning, NCWEB, and Common Seat Allocation System will be introduced in the press conference. The press conference is going to be held at University Conventional Hall.

DU PG Admissions 2023 Via CUET

This is the first time that DU PG admissions 2023 are being conducted through Common University Entrance Test. In 2022, over 70 DU colleges invited UG admissions through CUET. Similarly, this year also, students will have to appear in CUET UG and PG 2023, in order to take admission to both courses.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card OUT

Meanwhile, the authorities have released the CUET UG admit card 2023 for June 15, 16, and 17 exams. CUET UG Phase 6 is going to be concluded on June 17, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the admit card and exam city intimation slip on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. They have to enter the login details to access the CUET admit card 2023.

