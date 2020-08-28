DU Admission 2020 Seat Reservation: Candidates seeking admission to the University of Delhi must be familiar with its seat reservation criteria and policy. The seat reservation criteria and policy for admission to DU for various courses are often renewed and as such candidates must keep abreast with the same. The DU admission 2020 seat reservation criteria and policy is applicable for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. Also, candidates seeking admission to University of Delhi via entrance-based or merit-based courses will also be allotted seats on the basis of DU 2020 admission seat reservation criteria. The criteria for seat reservation in DU Admission 2020 will encompass factors such as relaxation to various categories in terms of educational qualification, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, etc. To know complete details about DU admission 2020 seat reservation criteria and policy, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

DU Admission 2020 Seat Reservation Criteria - UG (Merit-Based) & PG Courses

The various categories under seat reservation criteria for DU 2020 admission are mentioned in detail below.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe

According to the DU Admission 2020 seat reservation criteria, 22.5% of the total numbers of seats is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category (15% for Scheduled Caste and 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes, which is interchangeable, if necessary).

For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the Delhi University provides relaxation to the extent of 5% in the minimum marks to determine their eligibility and merit for admission to the course concerned. In case the reserved seats still remain vacant even after giving 5% relaxation, further relaxation would be given to the extent required so that all the reserved seats are filled.

Other Backward Classes

The DU 2020 seat reservation policy dictates 27% seats to be reserved for the candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer, central list).

Applicants from the OBC category are also provided a relaxation of 10% in the minimum eligibility marks of the particular course prescribed for General/UR Category applicants.

Economically Weaker Sections

For candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) Category, the University Departments / Centres / Colleges have reserved 10% seats according to the seat reservation policy of DU 2020 admission

Persons with Disabilities

The DU 2020 seat reservation criteria reserves not less than 5% seats for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (not less than40% of a specified disability where specified disability has not been defined in measurable terms as certified by the certifying authority).

PwD candidates are also provided a relaxation in the course-specific eligibility in the qualifying examination until seats are filled. For example, if the minimum marks for admission to a course is 40% for the UR Category candidates, the minimum eligibility for the PwD category will be 38% (i.e. 40% minus 5% of 38%).

Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW)

Under the DU Admission 2020 seat reservation policy, 5% of seats are reserved for applicants under Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), course-wise in all colleges.

Kashmiri Migrants

Up to 5% seats are reserved, as per the DU 2020 seat reservation criteria, course-wise in all colleges for the wards of Kashmiri Migrants.

A concession of maximum 10% in the last cut-off marks fixed for unreserved category applicants is to be extended to the candidates under the Kashmiri Migrants, as per DU admission 2020 seat reservation criteria.

Sikkim Quota

Sikkimese students nominated by the Govt. of Sikkim are to be considered for admission by the University of Delhi in Colleges where hostel facilities are available, according to seat reservation policy of DU 2020 admission. The allocation of Sikkimese students for admission and hostel accommodation in respective colleges is decided by the Vice-Chancellor at his discretion.

Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities

According to the DU 2020 admission seat reservation policy, at least 1% each (of total intake capacity of the college) is reserved for students applying under the ECA and Sports, subject to a ceiling of 5% (of total intake capacity of the college).

The actual number of seats to be filled based on ECA and Sports category is decided given the facilities available, the requirement of the colleges and other relevant factors.

Admission on the Basis of Sports is administered through centralized Sports Merit List based on the Highest Marks obtained in the uploaded Merit/Participation Sports Certificate and order of their preferences of courses and colleges as selected by the candidate during registrations.Applicants ar allowed to register for a maximum of three Games/Sports.

This quota is also extended to candidates from National Cadet Corps (NCC), MoD and National Service Scheme (NSS), MYAS wherein admission is administered through centralized ECA Merit List based on the Highest Marks obtained in the uploaded NCC/NSS Certificates and order of the preferences of courses and colleges as selected by the candidate during the registration process.

The DU Admission 2020 seat reservation criteria specifies not more than 15% concession in academic merit vis-a-vis, Unreserved Category applicants from the last relevant cut-off for admission to a course.

DU Admission 2020 Seat Reservation Criteria - UG (Entrance-Based) Courses