DVC Result 2023 OUT: Download ET Merit List, Cutoff at dvc.gov.in

DVC Result 2023: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released the results of the Executive Trainee. DMC has uploaded the list of candidates whose names are shortlisted for Document Verification (DV). The result has been prepared on the basis of the information filled in by the candidates in the online application.

The candidates have been shortlisted in a ratio of 1:10 for Document Verification (DV) in the order of merit of GATE-2023 marks (obtained out of 100) as per category-wise vacancies in each discipline including PwBD as applicable

DVC Result Download Link

The PDF is available on the official website and in the table given below.

DVC Executive Trainee Download Link Click Here

The DV round will start from 28 November onwards at the 12th Floor, Dr. Meghnad Saha Auditorium, DVC Towers, VIP Road (near Ultadanga), Kolkata-700054. The candidates can check their individual DV date in the PDF given above.