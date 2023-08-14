EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket on epfindia.gov.in

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023 will be released today or tomorrow i.e. epfindia.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download EPFO SSA Admit Card on the official website. Also check EPFO Exam Date, Steps to Download the call letter and Other Details.

Get all the details of EPFO SSA Admit card 2023 here

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023: Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will be releasing the admit card for the post of Social Security Assistant (epfindia.gov.in) on 15 August 2023. Candidates who have applied for the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 can download their admit card from the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e.recruitment.nta.nic.in.

EPFO SSA City Intimation Link

The candidates can check the exam city details before the admit card. They are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their application number and date of birth and go through the instructions contained therein. The link is available below

EPFO SSA Admit Card Link

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document and without it, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The admit card link will be available in this article.

Details on EPFO SSA Admit Card

The admit card contains the following details:

Candidate's name Roll number Exam date Exam time Exam center Important instructions

How to Download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023

Visit the Official EPFO NTA Website: Begin by visiting the official NTA website and click on the admit card link

Login with Credentials: Access your candidate account using your registration number and password. These credentials were provided during the application process.

Locate the Admit Card Link: Look for the link that directs you to download the EPFO SSA Admit Card for 2023.

Verify Details: Once you access the admit card, carefully review all the details provided. Ensure that your name, roll number, photograph, and other particulars are accurate.

Download and Print: Download the admit card in PDF format and print a hard copy. It's prudent to keep an extra copy as a backup in case the need arises.

EPFO SSA Exam Details 2023

The EPFO SSA Exam 2023 will be held on August 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2023, in two shifts: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The EPFO SSA Exam 2023 will be a 100-mark exam. The exam will be divided into two sections:

Section 1: General Awareness (25 marks)

Section 2: Reasoning Ability (25 marks)

Section 3: English Language (25 marks)

Section 4: Computer Knowledge (25 marks)

EPFO SSA Cutoff Marks

The cut-off marks for the EPFO SSA Exam 2023 will be announced after the exam. Candidates who score the minimum cut-off marks in the exam will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which is the skill test.

EPFO SSA Skill Test

The skill test for the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 will be held on September 2023. The skill test will assess the candidate's typing speed in English. The minimum typing speed required for the skill test is 35 words per minute for English and 30 words per minute for Hindi.

The final selection for the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023 will be based on the candidate's performance in the written exam and the skill test. The candidates with the highest overall score will be selected for the SSA posts.