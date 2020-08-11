ESIC Gulbarga Result 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts Declared @esic.nic.in, Check Selected List Here

ESIC Gulbarga Senior/Junior Resident Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Gulbarga has announced the result for Senior/Junior Resident Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Interview for Senior/Junior Resident Posts can check their result available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Gulbarga, candidates have been selected on their performance in the Interview for the posts of Senior/Junior Resident and Tutor.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Gulbarga has conducted the Interview for the Senior/Junior Resident and Tutor posts on 30 July 2020 and 06 August 2020 at ESIC Medical College and Hospital Gulbarga.

Candidates should note that the result published by the ESIC is provisional and subject to verification of original documents. All such candidates appeared in the Interview for the posts of Senior/Junior Resident and Tutor can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Gulbarga Result 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts





Download Process for ESIC Gulbarga Result 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts