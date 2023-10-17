ESIC Paramedical Jobs 2023 Apply for 275 Vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 275 Paramedical Posts at esic.gov.in

ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for Paramedical posts by 30th October 2023. Get all the details pertaining to ESIC Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 here.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi has started the online application process for the recruitment of candidates for the Paramedical posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and apply for the post at esic.gov.in.

The online application process for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment has already begun and the last date to submit the application form is 30 October. The officials aim to fill 275 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

ESIC Recruitment 2023

The exam conducting authority published the ESIC Notification on its official website outlining all the important details regarding the exam. Candidates can download the notification from the direct link provided below.

ESIC Paramedical Notification 2023 PDF

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Overview
Conducting Authority Employees State Insurance Corporation
Vacancy 275
Region Delhi NCR
ESIC Recruitment Apply Online 2023 Begins on October 01
Last date to apply online October 30
Official Website esic.gov.in

Career Counseling

ESIC Paramedical Vacancy 2023

Employees State Insurance Corporation aims to fill 275 paramedical posts through this recruitment drive. Check out the category-wise ESIC Paramedical Vacancy for Delhi-NCR region below.

Categories

Number of Vacancies

UR

113

SC

39

ST

25

OBC

76

EWS

22

Total

275

ESIC Paramedical Eligibility

In order to apply for ESIC Paramedical 2023, candidates must possess the required educational qualifications. Additionally, they should be between 18 and 32 years of age, with age relaxation applicable in accordance with government regulations. Go through the official notification to know the eligibility criteria for all the posts.

How to Apply Online for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ESIC at esic.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Search for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link.

Step 4: Register yourself and log in with the registration number and password you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Review it before submitting the ESIC Application Form 2023.

ESIC Paramedical Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC, and EWS categories. For SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM/ Female/ Department candidates, the application fee is Rs 250.

FAQ

What is ESIC Paramedical Age Limit?

ESIC Paramedical Age Limit depends on the post you are applying for. The minimum age limit for ESIC Paramedical is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 32 years.

What is the last date to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2023?

The last date for the submission of application forms for ESIC Recruitment 2023 is 30 October 2023.

How many vacancies are released for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023?

A total of 275 vacancies have been released for the ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023.

