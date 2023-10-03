ESIC Paramedical Jobs 2023 Apply for 1038 Vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1038 Paramedical Vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification is released on September 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment from October 01 to 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1038 vacancies. Read on to know more about ESIC Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details of ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 here.
The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a recruitment notification for various Group C - Paramedical posts. Candidates satisfying all the eligibility parameters can apply online for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 by October 30. The registration process was started on October 01.

ESIC is an insurance firm that comes under the ownership of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The officials released the ESIC recruitment notification for 20 states of India. Through this recruitment, a total of 1038 vacancies will be filled. Scroll on to find the direct link to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2023 for paramedical posts and all the essential information.

ESIC Recruitment 2023

The Employees State Insurance Corporation released the ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for paramedical staff on September 30, 2023. The officials released separate notifications for each state of India. Through this recruitment drive, aspirants will be posted in 20 states of India. Go through the detailed notification to know more details regarding the ESIC Recruitment.

Career Counseling

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Regions

ESIC Notification Download Link

Bihar

Notification PDF 

Chandigarh

Notification PDF

Chhattisgarh

Notification PDF

Delhi NCR

Notification PDF

Gujarat

Notification PDF

Himachal Pradesh

Notification PDF

Jammu & Kashmir

Notification PDF

Jharkhand

Notification PDF

Karnataka

Notification PDF

Kerala

Notification PDF

Madhya Pradesh

Notification PDF

Maharashtra

Notification PDF

North East

Notification PDF

Odisha

Notification PDF

Rajasthan

Notification PDF

Tamil Nadu

Notification PDF

Telangana

Notification PDF

Uttar Pradesh

Notification PDF

Uttarakhand

Notification PDF

West Bengal

Notification PDF

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

We have tabulated the complete schedule of events for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment 2023 below.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Overview
Conducting Authority Employees State Insurance Corporation
Vacancy 1038
Notification release date September 30
ESIC Recruitment Apply Online 2023 Begins on October 01
Last date to apply online October 30

ESIC Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1038 vacancies for various Group C Paramedical posts. Check out the state-wise ESIC vacancies in the table below.

States

Vacancy

Bihar

64

Chandigarh & Punjab

32

Chhattisgarh

23

Delhi NCR

275

Gujarat

72

Himachal Pradesh

06

Jammu & Kashmir

09

Jharkhand

17

Karnataka

57

Kerala

12

Madhya Pradesh

13

Maharashtra

71

North East

13

Odisha

28

Rajasthan

125

Tamilnadu

56

Telangana

70

Uttar Pradesh

44

Uttarakhand

09

West Bengal

42

Also, read: ESIC Recruitment 2023: पैरामेडिकल के 1038 पदों पर निकली भर्ती, 12वीं पास कर सकते हैं आवेदन

ESIC Paramedical Eligibility 2023

Aspiring individuals must ensure their eligibility in terms of Nationality, Qualifications and Age limit to apply for various ESIC Paramedical vacancies. Refer to the official recruitment notification PDF to know the eligibility criteria in detail.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The maximum age limit for ESIC Recruitment 2023 is 32 years. Age relaxation shall be permissible as per the government norms.

Also, check:

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Aspirants holding the required eligibility criteria and interested in the paramedical posts have to submit their application forms for ESIC Recruitment 2023 on the official ESIC website at esic.gov.in. The last date to apply online is October 30, 2023. The official ESIC Paramedical Apply Online link has been attached below for your convenience. Simply click on the apply online link and start following the below-mentioned steps.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link

Steps to Apply Online for ESIC Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of ESIC or click on the direct link shared above.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link that reads, “Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC".

Step 3: Select the desired post and register yourself.

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password you received on your registered ID.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Review it carefully before proceeding to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit your ESIC Recruitment online form and download it for future reference.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

The application fee for the ESIC Paramedical online form is Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category. For SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM/ Female/ Department candidates, the application fee is Rs 250. To be noted, the application fee must be paid through online mode.

FAQ

What is the ESIC Recruitment 2023 Paramedical Staff salary?

The monthly salary of Paramedical Staff ranges between Rs 19,900 to Rs. 63,200. However, it varies from post to post.

How many vacancies are released for ESIC Paramedical Recruitment?

There are 1038 vacancies announced for ESIC Recruitment 2023. The officials released vacancies for each region separately.

What is the last date to apply online for ESIC Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply for ESIC Paramedical Staff is October 30. The registration process was started on October 01, 2023.
