ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF Link, Marks and Cut-Off Here

ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022 has been uploaded by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on esic.nic.in. Candidates can check the details below.

ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has uploaded the result of the mains exam for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for all the candidates who have attended on 30 April 2022, on its website i.e esic.nic.in. Along with the selection list, ESIC has also uploaded the marks of the participants. ESIC Mains Result Link is provided below so candidates can download ESIC Mains Result from this link.

ESIC UDC Phase 3 Exam 2022

A total of 10,222 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase 3 which is a Computer Skill Test on the basis of their performance in ESIC UDC Phase 3 conducted on 30.04.2022. It is to be noted, that the date of conduct of the Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC will be notified in due course.

The candidates will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

ESIC UDC Mains Exam Cut-Off Marks 2022

The Region wise & Category wise Cut Off marks for shortlisting for Phase – III Computer Skill Test s given below:

ESIC UDC Mains Exam was of 200 marks and the questions are framed from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The qualifying marks for UR Category are 90, for OBC/EWS are 80, for SC and ST category are 70, PWD are 60 and for Ex-Serviceman are 70.

How to Download ESIC UDC Mains Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ESIC Click on ‘ List of candidates shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC size:(178.23 KB)’ Download ESIC Mains Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

ESIC UDC Mains Result Notice PDF Download