FCI Watchman Result 2022 (Out) @fciharyana-watch-ward.in: Download From Here

FCI Watchman Result 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced the exam result for the Watchman post. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download FCI Result 2022 from the official website i.e. https://fciharyana-watch-ward.in. Such candidates are required to login into their accounts. As per the official website, "Result is available for the Advertisement 01/2021/HARYANA. Please login to see the result."

How to Download FCI Watchman Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of FCI Haryana i.e. fciharyana-watch-ward.in Now, login into your accounts such as your registration number and password Download FCI Haryana Result 2022 Take a print out of the result for future use

FCI Watchman PET Result 2022

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stage of recruitment i.e. Physical Endurance Test (PET). The schedule for the said PET is being worked out and shortlisted candidates will be informed about the Date, Time and Venue of PET in due course of time.

Shortlisted candidates to note that as per recruitment notice NO.01/2021/HARYANA :- “Fitness certificate from the Registered Civil Surgeon along with eye/vision test has to be brought by the shortlisted candidate at the time of attending Physical Endurance Test (PET) without which the candidates shall not be allowed to participate into the PET. However, once again the Eye/Visual Test will be conducted by FCI also to check the veracity & authenticity of Fitness Certificate for finally selected Candidates.”

“Candidates have to produce original documents uploaded at the time of application form or as specified by the

advertisement along with the photo identity proof and submit a photocopy of the photo identity proof along with examination call letter and the PET Call Letter while attending the examination/PET respectively, without which they will not be allowed to take up the examination/PET.”