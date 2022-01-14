GAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Invited for Manager and Officer Posts, No Exam

GAIL (India) Limited is hiring Chief Manager (Medical Services) and Senior Officer (Medical Services). Check Details Here.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Manager (Medical Services) and Senior Officer (Medical Services). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 22 December to 20 January 2022 on gailonline.com.

After submitting the online application, the candidate is required to download the Application Form generated by the system with a unique registration number.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Group Discussion and/or Interview.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 December 2022

Last date for submission of application: 20 January 2022

GAIL Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Medical Services) - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Medical Services) - 7 Posts

GAIL Manager and Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Medical Services) - MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine from recognized by Medical Council of India / National Board of Examination and minimum 9 years post qualification experience.

Senior Officer (Medical Services) - MBBS Degree and Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification experience.

Salary:

Chief Manager (Medical Services) - Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000/-

Senior Officer (Medical Services) - Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000/-

GAIL Age Limit:

Chief Manager (Medical Services) - 40 years

Senior Officer (Medical Services) - 32 years

PWBD - 40 years

How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode latest by 20 January 2022.

GAIL Application Fee:

General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category - Rs. 200/-

GAIL Notification Download