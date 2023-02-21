GATE 2023 Answer Key Out at gate.iitk.ac.in, Download PDF and Raise Objection

The GATE answer key 2023 paper-wise pdf has been released today. Candidates can download the answer key of GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. Get here direct link.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur released the answer key of GATE on February 21. Candidates can check the subject-wise GATE answer key 2023 at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. They can download the GATE 2023 answer key by using their login credentials - enrolment number and password.

GATE answer key 2023 has been released for EC, CS, ME, EE, GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL and other subjects. With the help of GATE answer key 2023, candidates can calculate their probable scores. After the release of the provisional GATE 2023 answer key, candidates can also raise their objections till a specific time period, in case they find any errors or discrepancies.

GATE Answer Key 2023 (Provisional) - Direct Link (Available Today)

GATE 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the release dates of answer key, availability of objection window and GATE result provided below in the table -

Events Dates Provisional GATE answer key February 21, 2023 Objection window of GATE answer key February 22 to 25, 2023 Final GATE Answer Key To be notified GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023 GATE scorecard March 21 to 31, 2023

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can download IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 answer key in online mode. They can visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in to download the provisional GATE answer key. They can go through the steps to know how to check subject-wise official GATE answer key -

1st Step - Go to the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login.

3rd Step - Now enter the Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password.

4th Step - Provisional GATE 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

How to Calculate Score Using GATE Answer Key 2023?

After downloading the official answer key of GATE, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores. They have to calculate the total number of correct answers and allocate marks accordingly. Further, they have to calculate the total negative marks for wrong attempts. (Only Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will have negative markings. There will be no negative marking for NAT questions). They can go through the steps to know how to calculate marks by using GATE answer key -

MCQ Marks: Total marks (1 mark) + Total marks (2 marks).

Total marks (1 mark) = 1 x no. of correct attempts – 1/3 x no. of wrong attempts.

Total marks (2 marks) = 2 x the number of correct attempts – 2/3 x the number of wrong attempts.

NAT Marks: Total marks (1 mark) + Total marks (2 marks).

Formula: Total marks = Total marks secured for correct response – Negative marks for wrong response.

How To Raise Objection in GATE Answer Key 2023?

Candidates will be able to raise objections in the provisional GATE answer key from February 22 to 25, 2023. They can go through the steps to know how to challenge the answer key of GATE -

1st Step - Go to the official GOAPS 2023 website - app.gate.iitk.ac.in/login.

2nd Step - Login with Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password.

3rd Step - Now, click on Contest Answer Key tab.

4th Step - Candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 (per challenge) through online mode. For NRI candidates, the fee is US $10.

5th Step - After payment, enter the GATE question number that candidates wish to challenge.

6th Step - Justify the objection raised in maximum of 500 characters.

7th Step - Also, attach the necessary supporting documents in the prescribed format.

8th Step - Submit the objections raised in the provisional GATE answer key.

GATE Result 2023

As per the announced date, the GATE result will be announced on March 16, 2023. However, the GATE scorecard will be available for download from March 21 to 31, 2023 at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. They will be able to check GATE result by using the required login credentials - Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password. The GATE result 2023 will be declared after considering all the challenges/objections raised by the candidates.

Also Read: GATE Maths, Physics, Chemistry Answer Key 2023 and Others Branch Out, Direct Link to Check