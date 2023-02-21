GATE Maths, Physics, Chemistry Answer Key 2023 and Others Branch Out, Direct Link to Check

GATE 2023 Answer Key for Physics Chemistry and Mathematics subjects are now available on the official website. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 PCM Answer Key through the link given here

GATE 2023 Answer Key (PCM): Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur released the GATE 2023 Answer Key on February 21, 2023. The institute conducted the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 according to the designated exam centres. As many as 6.8 Lakh students appeared for the GATE 2023 Examinations.

The GATE 2023 Answer Key has been announced in online mode. The GATE 2023 answer key for all the subjects have been released separately. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can download the Answer Key based on the subjects they have appeared for through their individual candidate login.

Given below are the details regarding the GATE 2023 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Answer Keys along with other top GATE 2023 Subjects. Students who have appeared for the exams can check here the details regarding the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics exams and the steps to download the answer key.

GATE 2023 Answer Key - Steps to Download

The GATE 2023 Answer Key for Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry is to be released online. To download the answer key for the different subjects candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Candidate Login Link

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Login Credentials

Click on the Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics link provided

Step 5: The GATE 2023 Subject Answer Key PDF will be displayed

Step 6: Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key for further reference

GATE 2023 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics - Answer Key

GATE 2023 Physics (PH) Answer Key

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has already released the GATE 2023 Physics Question Paper and Response sheet. With the help of the GATE 2023 response sheet and question paper, students can check the answers marked with the ones given by the institute and raise objections or challenges.

According to students who appeared for the GATE 2023 PH exam, the paper was moderate to tough with a combination of MCQs, MSQs and NAT questions. The General aptitude section consisted of 15 marks while subject-based questions amounted to 85 marks.

GATE 2023 Maths (MA) Answer Key

GATE 2023 Mathematics exam was conducted on February 11, 2023. According to the students who appeared for the exams, the GATE 2023 MA exam was tough in terms of difficulty level with questions from MCQs, MSQs and NAT. The total number of questions in general aptitude was 15 marks while the subject-based questions were 85 marks.

Students who have appeared for the GATE 2023 Mathematics exams can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur GATE ahead of the release of the official answer key to download the question paper and response sheet.

GATE 2023 Chemistry (CY) Answer Key

GATE 2023 Chemistry examination was conducted on February 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the link to be available here. GATE 2023 Chemistry Response sheet and question paper has already been released. With the help of the CY answer key and the response sheet candidates can check their answers and derive an estimate of the GATE 2023 Marks and GATE 2023 rank in the exams.

GATE 2023 Aerospace Engineering

IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 Aerospace Engineering Examination on February 11, 2023, in the afternoon shift. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 Aerospace Engineering (AE) exam can click on the link provided here to download the Answer Key.

GATE 2023 Biotechnology

GATE 2023 Biotechnology exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur on February 11, 2023, on the afternoon shift. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the GATE 2023 answer key through their login account on the homepage.

GATE 2023 Statistics

The Statistics examination was conducted on the last day of GATE 2023 exam on February 12, 2023. The exam was conducted in the morning session. Candidates can click on the link provided here to check the GATE 2023 Answer Key.