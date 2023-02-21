GATE 2023 Result Date: Score Card, Cut Off and Merit List

GATE 2023 result date is 16th March, which will be released by IIT Kanpur's official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Result Date: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is expected to release the GATE 2023 results soon. According to the official datesheet, GATE 2023 results will be announced by MARCH 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can check below the GATE 2023 Answer Key, Objection Challenge and the Result-related details.

The GATE 2023 Results will be released online. This year, the GATE 2023 exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams have already been provided with the GATE 2023 response sheet and question papers and are now awaiting the announcement of the GATE 2023 Answer Key. Candidates will be able to cross-check their answers marked during the exams through the response sheets with those mentioned in the GATE 2023 Answer Key to understand their marks and score in the GATE 2023 Exam.

GATE 2023 exam result is be announced on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the GATE 2023 Result will also be available here as and when the result is announced online.

GATE 2023 Result (Link Available Soon)

GATE 2023 Result - Important Dates

Event Date GATE 2023 Exams February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 GATE 2023 Response Sheet February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Date of Challenge Submission February 22 to 25, 2023 GATE 2023 Result Date March 16, 2023 GATE 2023 Scorecard March 21, 2023

Also Read: GATE 2023 Branchwise Answer Key

How to Check GATE 2023 Result Online?

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 Result on March 16, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 Exams will be able to check the GATE 2023 Result through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the GATE 2023 Result

Step 1: Visit the GATE official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Result link

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Login Credentials

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Result for further reference

Also Read: GATE 2023 Physics Chemistry Mathematics Answer Key

Details given on the GATE 2023 Result

IIT Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 Result online. When downloading the online copy of the GATE 2023 Result candidates are advised to cross-check for the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Subject Appeared

Exam Shift and Schedule

Sections Appeared

Marks Secured in Each Section

Rank Secured

GATE 2023 Marks

GATE 2023 Rank

GATE 2023 Score

Qualifying status

How to Download GATE 2023 Scorecard

IIT Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 Scorecard on March 21, 2023. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Scorecard by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Scorecard link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials

Step 4: Download the GATE 2023 Scorecard for further reference

Details given on the GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will contain the following details

Candidate Name

Subject appeared

Rank secured

Marks secured

GATE 2023 score

Qualifying status

Validity of GATE 2023 Scorecard

What is the validity of the GATE 2023 Scorecard

IIT Kanpur will issue the GATE 2023 Scorecard on March 21, 2023. The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for up to 3 years. Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can download the scorecard and use the same for future admission purposes.