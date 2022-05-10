Gauhati High Court Admit Card 2022 Released @ghconline.gov.in: Download LDA/ Copyists Call letter Here

Gauhati High Court Admit Card 2022 has been released by Gauhati High Court at ghconline.gov.in. Candidates can check direct link here.

Gauhati High Court Admit Card 2022: Gauhati High Court (GHC) has released admit card fordirect recruitment to the posts of LDA and Copyists in the District Courts of Assam. Candidates can download GHC Admit Card by visiting the website of the court (ghconline.gov.in).

How to Download Gauhati High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Gauhati High Court -ghcrecruitment.in. Click on ‘Download Admit Card for written examination for recruitment of LDA/ Copyists for the District Courts of Assam. – (Download)’ Go to Access Candidate Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth Now enter the given code and log into your account Download Gauhati High Court LDA Admit Card and Gauhati High Court Copyist Admit Card

The written exam will be conducted on 22 May 2022 (Sunday). The candidates can check their exam time and centre on their admit card.

The court had invited the online a for filling up of the 237 vacancies of LDA and Copyist for the district courts of Assam, in the scale of pay Rs.14,000-60500 with Grade pay of Rs.6200/- and other allowances admissible as per Rules from 01 October 2021 and the last date for submitting the application was 31 October 2021.