GEC Kannur KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Check Round 1, Round 2 & Expected Round 3 Ranks

KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff ranks are available to check on cee.kerala.gov.in. Only Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks have been released for B.Tech. admission at engineering colleges in Kerala. Round 3 is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check expected Round 3 closing ranks shared below.

In order to estimate and analyze the admission options and help in choice filling, we have provided a detailed list of engineering courses offered at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur. Check Round 1 and Round 2, ranks, along with expected Round 3 closing ranks as provided below.

GEC Kannur KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1, and Round 2 Closing Ranks

Given below is a list of engineering branches offered at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur, under the state merit seat type. Candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks to understand the admission happening at different closing ranks for various engineering branches. To analyze the seat options, check the table shared below.