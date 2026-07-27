GEC Kannur KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Check Round 1, Round 2 & Expected Round 3 Ranks
Check KEAM 2026 Round 1 and 2 closing ranks for seat allocation, along with the expected Round 3 closing rank for engineering admission at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur. Officially released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, it allows admission to B.Tech programs. Check the complete list of branches shared below.
KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff ranks are available to check on cee.kerala.gov.in. Only Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks have been released for B.Tech. admission at engineering colleges in Kerala. Round 3 is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check expected Round 3 closing ranks shared below.
In order to estimate and analyze the admission options and help in choice filling, we have provided a detailed list of engineering courses offered at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur. Check Round 1 and Round 2, ranks, along with expected Round 3 closing ranks as provided below.
GEC Kannur KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Round 1, and Round 2 Closing Ranks
Given below is a list of engineering branches offered at the Government College of Engineering, Kannur, under the state merit seat type. Candidates can check for Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks to understand the admission happening at different closing ranks for various engineering branches. To analyze the seat options, check the table shared below.
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
10352
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
3009
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
4170
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
5896
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 1
|
SM
|
9539
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
11535
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
3561
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
4744
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
6176
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 2
|
SM
|
10208
GEC Kannur KEAM 2026 Cutoff: Expected Round 3 Closing Ranks
As per KEAM Round 1 and Round 2 closing ranks, candidates can predict the Round 3 cutoff ranks. The table shared below accurately shares the expected Round 3 closing ranks for top engineering branches under state-merit lits. Check to assess your admission options at GEC Kannur.
|
Course Name
|
Round
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff Rank
|
Civil Engineering
|
Round 3
|
SM
|
12450
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
Round 3
|
SM
|
3880
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Round 3
|
SM
|
5050
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
Round 3
|
SM
|
6450
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Round 3
|
SM
|
10650
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.